Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Scouting Report

Background

There are plenty of similarities and comparisons to be made between the Grizzlies and the Hawks. Both organizations were injected with energy thanks to drafting a young, dynamic point guard. And although they took different approaches to rebuilding, both teams now find themselves well-positioned to contend for many years to come.

The Grizzlies had a dizzying offseason where they made a flurry of trades, shrewd moves, and smart draft picks. After all the dust settled, the team had acquired Steven Adams, Jarrett Culver, Kris Dunn, and drafted Zaire Williams.

Given their marked improvement and the fluidity of the Western Conference, the Grizzlies should finish with a higher seeding than last year and avoid the two play-in games this time around.

Outlook

After two losses, the Hawks are searching for their first preseason victory against a Grizzlies team that's 2-0. Right now, records are less important than preparation for the regular season. Coach McMillan has preached about the necessity of getting his roster in shape. Unfortunately, it's hard to do that when so many players are nursing injuries.

As of this morning, Clint Capela (left Achilles injury management) has already been ruled out for tonight's game. Trae Young (right quad contusion) and Delon Wright (left ankle soreness) are doubtful. Lastly, Kevin Huerter (left ankle injury management) and De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) are questionable.

Luckily, the Hawks have a roster deeper than the Mariana Trench, so if there's a silver lining, it's that the second and third-string should get ample opportunity to play tonight. Additionally, 9 Grizzlies have been ruled out for tonight's game - so if you ever wanted to play for an NBA team, now might be your chance.

Final Thoughts

It's early October, and there is no reason to fret over an 0-2 preseason record, especially when so many Hawks players are not suiting up for games. The goals for tonight should be to further improve conditioning and continue to let Cam Reddish find himself offensively.

Tip-off is at 8:00 pm (eastern standard) in the FedExForum. I fully expect the Hawks to look sharper than they did in their first two preseason games, even without a handful of key players. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to provide breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

