Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Keep Portland Weird

    January 3, 2022
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview
    The Trail Blazers (13-22) host the Hawks (16-19).
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Preview

    Much like the Atlanta Hawks, the Portland Trail Blazers season has been derailed by injuries and illness. Sprinkle in some drama and cryptic messages from All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, and you have a team near the bottom of the Western Conference. 

    While it's still too premature for the Blazers to embrace the tank, it's not out of the realm of possibilities. They have the worst defensive rating in the league, and nothing short of a blockbuster trade will fix the roster's structural problems. Just Friday night, they gave up 139 points to the geriatric Los Angeles Lakers.

    On offense, things aren't much better for the Blazers. Lillard averages 4 points per game less than last season and 6 points less than the 2019-2020 campaign. Despite his shot attempts being way down, his shooting percentages have plummeted. It's hard to believe, but Lillard's efficiency stats are flirting with levels only familiar to Russell Westbrick, I mean, Russell Westbrook. 

    Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the Hawks have been dealt an unfair hand as well. Unfortunately, there is no life-preserver being tossed from the league office. No team has signed as many 10-day contract players, and there has never been a larger roster in league history. The 'Hardship Hawks' are a real phenomenon.

    Unlike what's unfolding in Portland, I'm still high on the Hawks. Trae Young is enjoying a career year. The 23-year-old is averaging 27.5 points and 9.4 assists per game. Moreover, his offensive production and shooting percentages have increased despite rules changes directly targeting him. 

    Another reason I'm buying stock in the Hawks is the resurgence of Clint Capela. The 'Swiss Bank' is looking like the dominating post player of last year after dealing with a nagging Achilles issue and a bout with COVID-19. Even more promising, the Hawks are getting more players cleared from the Health & Safety Protocols each day.

    Injury Report

    The Blazers have the following players in the Health & Safety Protocols: Brandon Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Robert Covington. Additionally, CJ McCollum (pneumothorax), Damian Lillard  (abdominal tendinopathy), and Cody Zeller (kneecap) are also out.

    As always with the Hawks health, it's one step forward and two steps back. On Saturday, head coach Nate McMillan entered the Health & Safety Protocols. But at least, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, and Delon Wright got cleared.

    Meanwhile, John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Mark Ellison are still in the Protocols. Cam Reddish (ankle) is probable, while De'Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) remain out.

    Odds

    SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites. This is the first game they have been favorited to win since facing the Orlando Magic on December 22. I believe the Hawks will not only cover the spread but, more importantly, begin ramping up for the second half of the season. They continue to get more players out of Health & Safety Protocols and will only improve with more time to gel. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

    The Atlanta Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on January 2, 2022.
