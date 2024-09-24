Bogdan Bogdanovic Named A Darkhorse Candidate For NBA's 6th Man of the Year Award
Depending on who you ask, Bogdan Bogdanovic should have been not only a finalist for the NBA's 6th Man of the Year Award, but won the award. Timberwolves forward Naz Reid took home the hardward at the end of the season. By every measure, Bogdanovic was one of the top sixth men in the NBA and one of the most important bench players in the NBA.
Bogdanovic should be one of the top contenders for the award again this year and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named him as one of the darkhorse winners for the 6th Man of the Year.
"You never want to catch yourself assuming you know better than the oddsmakers, but how could anyone avoid that thought upon seeing Bogdan Bogdanović behind 17 other players in Sixth Man of the Year odds?
The veteran combo guard was fifth in voting last year, displayed a raucous level of defiant competitiveness in the Olympics and figures to occupy an even bigger role for an Atlanta Hawks team that traded away Dejounte Murray. Bogdanović's production has been rock-steady throughout his seven-year career, with a scoring average ranging from a low of 11.8 to last year's high of 16.9 points per game.
A 38.4 percent career clip from three means you can count on Bogdanović to provide plus shooting to go with stellar secondary facilitation. Capable of running the show on the ball, bending defenses away from it and toggling between both roles as necessary, the 31-year-old is basically everything you could want in a top reserve.
The Hawks feel destined to post a win total in the 30s, which could make it hard to convince voters that Bogdanović's bench contributions actually matter. But team success isn't quite the same deal-breaking factor for Sixth Man as it is for MVP. That Bogdanović finished as high as he did last season offers hope he can climb the ranks even if Atlanta disappoints."
I think the Hawks have legitimate contenders for the Most Improved Player Award, Sixth Man of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, while they have interesting long-shot bets to be contenders in other categories. Here is how I would rank their likelihood to be won by Hawks players:
1. Sixth Man of the Year (Bogdanovic)
2. Most Improved Player (Daniels, Johnson, or Okongwu)
3. Rookie of the Year (Risacher)
4. Defensive Player of the Year (Daniels)
5. MVP (Young)
Hawks media day is next Monday and training camp begins next week as well. The Hawks preseason opener is Oct. 8th vs the Pacers.