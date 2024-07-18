Bronny James Scores 12 Points and Lakers Beat Atlanta, Dropping Them to 0-3 in NBA Summer League
Tonight was supposed to be a nationally televised Summer League showdown between the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, Zaccharie Risacher, and the Lakers two high-profile draft choices, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.
Only one of those players actually played tonight.
This matchup lost some luster before tipoff when it was announced that Risacher and Knecht were not going to play. Atlanta was also missing key players like Kobe Bufkin, Dylan Windler, and Nikola Durisic. The Hawks were going to need guys to step up tonight if they were hoping to get a win.
While those players did not play, this actually turned out to be a solid Summer League that came down to the last seconds. The Lakers led for most of the 1st half, but the Hawks came out swinging in the 3rd quarter, scoring 31 points. After having their best quarter on offense, the Hawks ended up having their worst in the last quarter. Atlanta scored only 14 points and could not get a shot off before the buzzer sounded and the Lakers won 87-86. The loss dropped the Hawks to 0-3 in Summer League and they will get a chance to get a win on Friday against the Bulls.
Some bad news that came out of this game was that forward Mouhamed Gueye had to leave the game early and was later ruled out with a hip contusion.
Here is a recap of tonight's game.
With Risacher and Windler out, the Hawks started Keaton Wallace and Emmitt Matthews Jr in their place.
Hawks:
G- Keaton Wallace
G-Emmitt Matthews Jr
F-Moses Wood
F- Mouhamed Gueye
C- Rob Baker
It was not a great start for the Hawks tonight. The Lakers opened the game on a 12-2 run to start, including four points from Bronny James. The Hawks bounced back quickly though and went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 12-10. Five of those eight points were scored by Gueye, who hit a three and got a basket after leaking out in transition. It was a close battle the rest of the way and the first quarter ended with the Lakers leading by one point 21-20. Miles Norris came off the bench to lead the Hawks with six points, while Gueye and Wood had five each.
Offensively, the Hawks had a rough start to the second quarter, scoring only four points in the first three and a half minutes. The Lakers were not much better, but held a 28-24 lead at the first timeout of the quarter.
The rest of the quarter was highlighted by James. James has been under the microscope while at Summer League and has struggled scoring the ball, but he had his best half in the first half of tonight's game vs the Hawks, scoring nine points, and leading all scorers. The Lakers led the Hawks 44-41 at the half.
The Hawks came out firing in the second half however, hitting three three-pointers in the first 90 seconds and taking the lead 50-44. It ended up being an 11-0 run to start the quarter for the Hawks before the Lakers got on the board.
The three-point shooting for the Hawks was fantastic to start the second half and after the 11-0 run for the Hawks to start the quarter, they were 11-25 from three. Atlanta had five players in double-figures in the third quarter (Wallace, Baker, Wood, Gueye, and Joiner).
The 4th quarter belonged to the Lakers. They held Atlanta to just 14 points in the quarter and they won the game 87-86.
For Atlanta, Jarkel Joiner and Rob Baker led the way with 17 points each and continued their impressive Summer Leagues. Baker had a tough first game but has played well on offense in the last two matchups. This was Joiner's best offensive game of the Summer. Wallace (13), Gueye (10), and Wood (10) were the leading scorers for the Hawks tonight. Atlanta shot 40% from the field and 37% from three. After having a great game on Sunday, E.J. Liddell only scored four points on 1-8 shooting.
The Lakers shot 44% from the field and 33% from three. Castleton had a near triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. James and Blake Hinson were the only other Lakers in double figures.
Atlanta faces Chicago at 6:00 p.m. EST on Friday night. Their last game of the NBA Summer League will be on Saturday vs the Knicks, which will also be at 6:00 p.m.