Caris LeVert Leaves Atlanta to Sign Two-Year, $29-Million Deal With Detroit
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be losing a key piece of their team. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, LeVert is going to be signing a two-year $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, who had been LeVert's other rumored destination.
During the NBA trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks made trades involving some of the team's core veteran players, including De'Andre Hunter, who had been with the team for six years, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had been with the team for five years. In return, the Hawks received Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft picks from the Cavaliers, as well as Terrance Mann and Bones Hyland from the Clippers.
When this trade originally occurred, many people felt down about it, as both Hunter and Bogdanovic were significant pieces to the Atlanta Hawks for years and had helped the team in some big moments. Hunter, specifically, was enjoying the best season of his career with the Hawks before the trade as he averaged 19 points and 3.9 assists on 46/39/85% shooting splits, and Bogdanovic, while not having his best season with the Hawks this year, did help the Hawks in many big playoff moments in his time in Atlanta.
However, since the trade deadline, the Hawks went 13-11 with these new additions to the team and ultimately finished eighth in the Eastern Conference. In that span with the Hawks, LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 48/33/72% shooting splits. LeVert was a good spark plug off the bench for the Hawks, and he gave them solid scoring for a team that lacked in that area after key starters Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela were out with season-ending injuries.
In the two Play-In Tournament games the Hawks played in, LeVert was a bit of a no-show as he scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, had three assists, and two steals with shooting splits of 27/0/33% against the Orlando Magic and against the Miami Heat, LeVert scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists, and had one steal on 40/33/0% shooting splits.
Our own Jackson Caudell graded Caris LeVert's season and gave an overall outlook on whether LeVert will be re-signed or not in free agency:
"The Atlanta Hawks made a big move at the trade deadline this past February when they traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft compensation. The move was met with mixed feelings and the results were similar. There were certainly some good things that LeVert brought to the team, including scoring and ball handling, which was a big help to take some pressure off of Trae Young in the fourth quarter of games. LeVert made some big shots, including a game-winner vs the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert was the top option for the Hawks off the bench and filled a big need for Atlanta. With him now an unrestricted free agent, should the Hawks be interested in bringing him back?
Offensively, LeVert was pretty close to exactly what the Hawks needed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta's offense was +4.9 points better when he was on the floor, their turnover rate was very good (which was an underrated part of LeVert's game when he joined Atlanta), and the free throw rate was a +8.6, which was in the 100th percentile. Looking at the advanced numbers though, the defense was much worse with LeVert on the floor, but I don't know if that necessarily reflects his abilities on that end of the floor.
There are going to be plenty of rumors around what the Hawks do with Trae Young, but all indications are at this moment that he is going to be back. Along with Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks could have a very good starting five next season. If that is the route the Hawks take, they will need to try and upgrade their bench. Right now, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, Georges Niang, Terance Mann, Dominick Barlow (team option), and Mouhamed Gueye are slated to be the Hawks bench, plus potentially two draft picks. There could be some movement via trades, but it also might be wise for the Hawks to bring back LeVert at a reasonable price.
This is not a great free agent class and LeVert is a proven scorer and player. There is always a chance that someone overpays for LeVert to fill up cap space, but Atlanta should be interested in bringing him back at the right price. He fills a need and there is not a ready answer for who replaces his role or production right now. It was nothing spectacular, but LeVert was a very solid player for the Hawks who provides some things they really needed on their roster."
The Hawks have a big decision to make as far as how to replace LeVert. He was a proven bench player and ball handler for the Hawks.