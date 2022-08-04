Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season are Good

Today marks 100 days since the Atlanta Hawks last game. A lot has changed since the embarrassing playoff series against the Miami Heat. The front office, coaching staff, and roster have all undergone significant changes.

The good news is fans are much closer to the start of training camp than the end of last season. So, today we continue our coverage of next year's projected stats with the help of Basketball-Reference.

We have already discussed Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins' projected stats for the 2022-23 season. So, naturally, we move to the team's anchor - Clint Capela.

The 28-year-old center regressed statistically last season, but Capela was more important to the team than ever. Especially when Collins was battling injuries during the final stretch of the season. Below are the website's projections for Capela's Per 36 stats for next season compared to last season.

Season PTS REB AST BLK FG FGA FG% FT% 2021-22 14.5 15.5 1.6 1.6 6.5 10.6 61.3% 47.3% 2022-23 15.6 15.5 1.5 1.8 6.9 11.5 59.9% 52.7%

Of course, these numbers are just projections. However, it is reassuring to fans nervous about adding Murray to the team's starting five. You never know which player will have to sacrifice the most until the team plays together. But Basketball-Reference expects the same if not better output from Capela in his ninth season.

One of the recurring complaints we heard throughout the 2021-22 campaign was the short offseason for the Hawks. Capela even told the media that he felt the team was less excited when they showed up to training camp in the fall. If that is the case, the extra-long summer break should cure much of what ails this young roster.

