Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season are Good

Skip to main content
Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season

Basketball-Reference expects Clint Capela's stats to hold steady.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today marks 100 days since the Atlanta Hawks last game. A lot has changed since the embarrassing playoff series against the Miami Heat. The front office, coaching staff, and roster have all undergone significant changes. 

The good news is fans are much closer to the start of training camp than the end of last season. So, today we continue our coverage of next year's projected stats with the help of Basketball-Reference.

We have already discussed Trae YoungDejounte Murray, and John Collins' projected stats for the 2022-23 season. So, naturally, we move to the team's anchor - Clint Capela.

The 28-year-old center regressed statistically last season, but Capela was more important to the team than ever. Especially when Collins was battling injuries during the final stretch of the season. Below are the website's projections for Capela's Per 36 stats for next season compared to last season.

Clint Capela's Projected Stats

SeasonPTSREBASTBLKFGFGAFG%FT%

2021-22

14.5

15.5

1.6

1.6

6.5

10.6

61.3%

47.3%

2022-23

15.6

15.5

1.5

1.8

6.9

11.5

59.9%

52.7%

Of course, these numbers are just projections. However, it is reassuring to fans nervous about adding Murray to the team's starting five. You never know which player will have to sacrifice the most until the team plays together. But Basketball-Reference expects the same if not better output from Capela in his ninth season.

One of the recurring complaints we heard throughout the 2021-22 campaign was the short offseason for the Hawks. Capela even told the media that he felt the team was less excited when they showed up to training camp in the fall. If that is the case, the extra-long summer break should cure much of what ails this young roster.

We will continue to look forward to next season and keep you updated on the Hawks' moves on and off the court this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to improve next season. Basketball-Reference projected the veteran center's stats for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is projected to score more next season.

Recommended For You

John Collins Appears Healthy in Pro-Am Games

Ten Best Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Ten Worst Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to improve next season. Basketball-reference projects the veteran center to score more points.
News

Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season are Good

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks host showcase for ATL Dancers on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Fans can attend the event at State Farm Arena for $5.
News

Hawks Hosting ATL Dancers Showcase in State Farm Arena

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) attempts a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Onyeka Okongwu Guards Russell Westbrook in Scrimmage

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Rank Low in Offseason Power Rankings

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 2:14 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Appears Healthy in Pro-Am Games

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
Clint Capela, Trae Young, and Quavo attend wedding.
News

Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 9:18 AM EDT
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Dejounte Murray Sends Message to Defenders

By Pat BensonAug 1, 2022 4:25 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Top Five Highlights from Hawks at CrawsOver

By Pat BensonAug 1, 2022 1:56 PM EDT