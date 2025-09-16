Did the Atlanta Hawks Give up on Kobe Bufkin Too Soon?
Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks decided to move on from third-year point guard Kobe Bufkin in a trade that came out of nowhere and shocked Hawks fans because of the timing. This move left many confused and split on their feelings regarding the Hawks' decision to move on from Bufkin, as he had shown promise in the Summer League, but also had some ready to move on after seeing him struggle with efficiency and turnovers.
The trade, however, leaves the question for many, including myself, and in the future, did the Hawks give up on Bufkin too soon?
Too quick of a trade?
As for Bufkin's time in Atlanta, many argue it was underwhelming as he played in fewer than 30 games in two seasons, mainly due to season-ending injuries. In his rookie season, Bufkin played in 17 games, where he averaged 4.8 PPG, 1.6 APG, 1.9 RPG, and shooting splits of 37/22/50% that ended due to a fractured thumb and sprained toe. In his second season, Bufkin played in 10 games due to a right shoulder subluxation, but in those 10 games, he averaged 5.3 PPG, 1.7 APG, and 2.1 RPG on 38/21/72%. When Summer League came around this summer, Bufkin averaged 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.0 SPG, where he showed his athleticism and ability to draw fouls, as he shot 15 free throws against the Miami Heat.
Based on the trajectory of the Hawks team right now, and what they got in return for Bufkin, it's hard to say that they gave up on Bufkin too soon. Based on the moves made this offseason, Atlanta is a team that is looking to win now and not necessarily wait on a rebuild with such a young roster. The Hawks traded for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and signed both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in moves that catapulted them to potential contenders in the Eastern Conference.
With Bufkin still on the roster, the Hawks would be waiting to see how things would play out with him this upcoming season, and be in the unknown for how Bufkin would play on a competitive roster, as well as if he could stay healthy given his injury history. However, where things get interesting for Atlanta is that after this season, it has been rumored that star point guard Trae Young could be on the move, and that would likely open things up for a slight rebuild. With Bufkin already having experience of being on the roster and having to play in a competitive season where he saw minutes, one would wonder how fast he could have pushed this young Hawks team forward as the starter.
Our own Jackson Caudell gave his thoughts on how things could look moving forward without Bufkin for the Hawks:
"While Bufkin was not a traditional point guard, he was the closest thing the Hawks had to it. How will Atlanta handle the backup ball handling duties behind Trae Young?
They could opt to just let Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard, and Jalen Johnson handle the playmaking duties and ball handling. While none of those are "traditional" point guards, they have experience running the offense. Daniels did it last season in spurts, Kennard did it in college and in Memphis, and Johnson has come a long way when it comes to playmaking. Those are the in-house options for the Hawks.
Could the Hawks look to bring in someone via trade or as a free agent?
The free agent market has dried up considerably, but there are some interesting options out there. Russell Westbrook is the most prominent name out there, but his style with this team would be an interesting fit. Monte Morris, Delano Banton, and Ben Simmons are other options if the Hawks want to go down that road."
While the Hawks could sign someone else to fill in the vacant spot at the point guard position, they will likely run with someone on the team already due to training camp being around the corner. However, they may decide to pick someone up in free agency. In that case, it is likely someone who is a more experienced and reliable option compared to Bufkin, who is still finding his footing and has a good opportunity to do so in Brooklyn.