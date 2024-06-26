ESPN Analyst Thinks Trae Young Will Not Fetch Massive Trade Package
Without question, the second biggest storyline for the Atlanta Hawks this offseason has been whether Trae Young or Dejounte Murray will be playing for the 404 in the 2024-25 season. Everyone seems to have an opinion on who is the more valauble player and who will fit better on Atlanta's roster going forward.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks had thoughts of his own on a potential Trae Young trade, discussing the Young-Murray backcourt in an appearance on NBA on ESPN.
"The interesting thing is what happens with Trae Young. When you talk to teams and look at the landscape of the league, the window for Trae Young to maximize the most value in a trade has closed. I believe it closed about two years ago - I don't think they could get a Mikal Bridges or Rudy Gobert package. I don't even know if they could get the Dejounte Murray package - two picks and a pick swap."
Marks expounded on how he would compare Trae and Dejounte.
"Under the new CBA (collective bargaining agreement), the days of having three max players under contract are getting shorter. Trae Young is on one of those contracts so it's got to be a perfect fit. There's not a lot of teams that are willing to ante up and get Young. Dejounte Murray actually has more trade value than Trae Young at this stage."
I want to acknowledge that his argument does have some merits. I think Marks is correct when he says that Young's value might not be maximized. He is a small point guard whose defensive tools limit him. Even though he was an improved defender last year, he likely will never be a positive on that end. Teams are also be concerned about how he does not really move off-ball. Gobert and Bridges were both traded for those packages because they were great defenders and functioned well around other pieces. He also raises a valid point that Young's salary does make him a risk if the fit is not seamless.
However, saying Dejounte Murray has more trade value than Young is a opinion that I cannot endorse. Simply put, Trae Young is a walking top-ten offense while Dejounte Murray isn't. Atlanta's 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run and his series agains the Boston Celtics are proof that his scoring does translate to the post-season. If Young was surrounded by pieces that cover up his defensive limitations and he continues to give effort on that end, there is no reason why a defense with him in the lineup cannot still be successful. Young does have a hefty salary, but Murray's contract is no bargain either.
Over the next three years, he has cap hits of $25 million, $27 million and $29 million. In 2027-28, he'll have a player option for $31 million that he is likely going to pick up in his age-31 season. Young's salary exceeds his by about $15 million a year, but Murray's salary is still significant. While Young's offensive skillset outstrips Murray's, I'd also argue that his defensive contributions are not that much more significant.
Murray's defense has slipped each year that he's been in Atlanta and last year, his defensive rating was actually worse than Young's. He's slightly better as an off-ball player, but requires plenty of touches to be effective. I also think Young can play in an off-ball context to a greater extent that he's been given credit for.
It is true that Murray's contract is cheaper and easier to fit into cap space. Still, the difference in player caliber and Murray's own contract make it hard to conclude Murray has more trade value than Trae Young.