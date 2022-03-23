Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to make a playoff push while the Pistons attempt to rebuild their roster. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Little Ceasars Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -213, DET +175

Total O/U: 227.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Michael Wilbon Rips Trae Young