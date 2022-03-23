Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Skip to main content
Hawks at Pistons: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

The Pistons (19-53) hosts the Hawks (36-36).

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to make a playoff push while the Pistons attempt to rebuild their roster. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Little Ceasars Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -213, DET +175

Total O/U: 227.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

