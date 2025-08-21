Hawks Notes: Hawks Finalize Roster, Okongwu Development, Porzingis EuroBasket
The Atlanta Hawks have officially announced the roster they will start the upcoming NBA season with, as they now have the limit of 15 guys on a roster. This roster, compared to years past, however, is one that many believe stacks up with some of the very best Hawks rosters ever assembled, as they have players that can play on both ends of the court with All-Star and some NBA Hall of Fame potential. The Hawks have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, two All-Stars, and a number one overall draft pick to go along with another potential All-Star in Jalen Johnson.
With this roster, there is no question that this has to be the best in the Trae Young era, as there aren't very many weaknesses as a team that you can point to. This has led to many seeing a potential dark horse run in the Eastern Conference similar to what the Indiana Pacers did the last two seasons, and this doesn't seem far-fetched as it may seem. The signings that the Hawks added this offseason, are all upgrades and have started at some point on other teams in the NBA before and helped improved both offensively and defensively which are two areas Atlanta has struggled with the last few years.
In free agency, the Hawks picked up the best shooters available, and after making the Porzingis trade, one could argue that they also filled the holes defensively. The way the Eastern Conference is currently set up, the Hawks must take advantage of the situation, especially Trae Young, who is seeking a contract extension in Atlanta. Yesterday, I did an article about why Young deserves his extension from Atlanta, despite the team not having the greatest amount of success in the last few seasons.
To me, it isn't the best decision to make significant roster moves the last few years of your star player's contract and force him to earn a contract extension after all that he's accomplished with and for your franchise. I can understand Young feeling disappointed with Atlanta for not at least offering him an extension, which I'm sure he would've signed, given the Hawks' front office's apparent commitment to winning. But, for now, Young and the Hawks must focus on having a good season as they will likely revisit the contract extension in the offseason, and hopefully, this roster goes on a run like they have the potential to do.
