Hawks Notes: Caleb Houstan Signing, Trae Young 2k Rating, Dejounte Murray Trade Regret
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled the last few seasons with three-point shooting, as they have ranked towards the bottom half of the NBA in that category. They usually hover around the 35% mark and rank around 20th in the NBA in terms of three-point shooting as a team, which isn't good to say the least. However, the Hawks did a great job at addressing the lack of shooting, which has led to many people believing there's a chance they could make a run in the playoffs or finish with a good seed in the Eastern Conference.
Having said all of that, the Hawks have now officially signed three-point marksman Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal worth $2.7 million to go along with other good three-point shooter signings. This offseason, the Hawks signed Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander Walker, and traded for Kristaps Porzingis, who are all shooting 38% or better from three-point range this past season.
This reminds me of when the Hawks signed several shooters in the 2020 offseason, which in turn led to them making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. During that season, Atlanta shot 37% from three-point range, and it was hard at times to stop them defensively, which helped them in many late-game situations. Young stepped up in big situations during that season, and one of the main areas the Hawks improved in compared to that season was the center position, which limited them offensively in late-game situations as the paint would be clogged due to a lack of floor spacing from Clint Capela. Now that they've added Porzingis, there will always be a threat offensively, both in the paint and outside, and the bench will also be stacked to the point of potentially having no weaknesses.
Adding someone like Houstan, however, gives them a major boost in three-point shooting and another threat when a double team comes for someone like Young, who is known to get it going at different points of the game. I like this pick up for Atlanta despite his defensive shortcomings, as this will continue to have shooting threats around Young, similar to what they did in the past, and could likely lead to them going on another run in the playoffs.
Here’s more in-depth coverage on the NBA Cup and daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
Atlanta Hawks Complete Roster By Signing Magic Forward Caleb Houstan
Analyst Names Pelicans-Hawks Trade As One Of The Worst Moves Of The Offseason
Legendary Hawks Center Receives Prediction To Sign With The Golden State Warriors
Hawks Notes: Trae Young NBA Leader, Hawks Exciting Matchups, N'Faly Dante Signing Official
NBA Offseason: Atlanta Hawks Announce The Signing of N’Faly Dante
Analyst Points To Two Key Stats That Could Determine Success For The Hawks This Season
Hawks Notes: Atlanta Contenders?, Potential Lineups, Trae Young Gives Thoughts On Big 3 Basketball League
Hawks Tweets for today:
If you want more news and notes on the Hawks, be sure to check out: Atlanta Hawks on SI