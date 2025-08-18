Hawks Notes: Atlanta Contenders?, Potential Lineups, Trae Young Gives Thoughts On Big 3 Basketball League
The Atlanta Hawks have made many moves this offseason, and it has led to expectations of a big season as surprise contenders, along with more speculation. The specific speculation has been about the potential lineups the team could run with the different versatility that the roster brings and the amount of young starter-caliber talent they have.
There's no doubt this Hawks team has the most talent they've had in years, and that mostly falls on the front office and Trae Young, who has spent the offseason helping the team. Specifically, Young has skipped out on the Jordan Brand event in Greece for the "Board of Greatness," where all the athletes on the board, including Michael Jordan himself, are present. Instead of attending the event, Young was seen at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League to support his teammates, demonstrating his commitment to winning. Young was also active in free agency when recruiting both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, who are widely considered the best prospects on the market this offseason.
Speaking of Young, he is in an interesting spot with the Hawks this summer as he became extension eligible but didn't receive one. This all ties into each other regarding how the Hawks' roster has many interesting expectations and possible ways they could go this season, and how these lineups will play out based on the talent they have, including Kristaps Porzingis.
The new addition of Porzingis makes the lineup potential endless and intriguing as the Hawks could bring starter-level talent off the bench and have a legitimate chance at making a remarkable run as a result. Either lineup listed above has the potential to be good both offensively and defensively based on size, scoring, and speed, which is part of the reason why people believe they could go on an Indiana Pacers-type run in the playoffs.
If the Hawks can find a useful lineup, they could finish with a high seed in the Eastern Conference this season, but they will likely need time to build chemistry as a team at the start of the season.
