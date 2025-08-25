Hawks Notes: Jalen Johnson Training With LeBron, Risacher EuroLeague Play, New Contract Signing Details
In the past few seasons, Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson has made tremendous progress, but his progress has been cut short due to injuries. In the 2023 season, Johnson had his wrist broken on a foul by Kyle Kuzma on a fastbreak dunk. Then, in the 2024 season, he would play half of the season in which Atlanta was a top-five seed and made the In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Finals before being ruled out in January due to a torn left labrum. There is hope that with his return this season, the Hawks can ascend to the top of the Eastern Conference and make a run in the playoffs.
In the 2023 season, Johnson averaged 16 points per game, 3.6 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 51% shooting from the field to go with 19 double-doubles. In the 2024 season, Johnson saw a jump as he averaged 18.9 points per game, five assists,10 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and one block per game on 50% shooting from the field. Recently, Johnson has made headlines around social media due to his workout with NBA Legend LeBron James, which has made Hawks fans assume a number of things.
This workout could mean a big season ahead for Johnson as he can do a lot of the same things that James can at his size. Johnson, before his injuries, was considered a potential All-Star candidate for the Hawks, and this year, with the roster in place, he has a good chance at making the All-Star Team. Hawks fans are hoping for Johnson and the Hawks to leap this season, and working out with LeBron finally gives Johnson an opportunity to do just that, as he can also learn different pointers on how to win. Regardless, I'm just as excited to see what new tools Johnson adds to his game after this workout, or maybe he has been involved in more than just one, which can be more than helpful in his development in the future.
If Johnson is an elite defender and rebounder (10+ rebounds per game) while being a great passer (6+ assists per game) and good scorer (20+ points per game), he'd have an argument for being the best player on the 2025-26 Hawks due to all-around impact. Trae might still have him beat due to his offensive gravity, but respectfully, there isn't a world where he's more than a neutral presence on defense. The potential for Johnson to be additive on defense is critical for both his future and the Hawks' ceiling next season.
