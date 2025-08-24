Hawks Notes: Trae Young MVP Talk, Dikembe Mutombo New Film, Hawks fans reminisce about Play-In Tournament
As Hawks fans know, Trae Young and the Hawks are entering a crossroads chapter in their saga together, and this year seems to have more emphasis being put on it than in years past. This offseason, before moves began being made, it didn't seem all that great as far as Young's future with the team, and honestly, it's been that way the last few years, as it was reported that Young's camp was looking at potential trade destinations for the guard last season. However, that all changed once this offseason came, and it's looking like a possible new leaf being turned within the Hawks organization and Young's future in Atlanta.
After losing in the Play-In Tournament, the Hawks' ownership decided to fire former general manager Landry Fields and start fresh with new front office management. Since then, the Hawks have made significant moves to bolster the roster and give Trae some much-needed help in Atlanta, and it's looking like this could be a big year for the Hawks. This has led to fans, media, and Young's father believing he has a chance at the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award if the team figures out ways to win this season.
If Young were to accomplish this goal, it would be the first time that an Atlanta Hawks player has done so since they moved to Atlanta in 1968, and it would be reminiscent of the time when Allen Iverson or Stephen Curry won the MVP, as they are both considered smaller guards. The flip side to this is that Young has always had the numbers of a potential MVP candidate, but the team's success hasn't matched, which has made it harder for him to win the award. If Young were able to accomplish winning the prize, it would certainly heighten, if not solidify, his contract extension in Atlanta, which is what Hawks fans are looking to see happen as well.
One thing that has been in question is why Young hasn't received a contract extension, or better yet, why the team has waited so long to assemble a contender around Young, given that his contract is coming to an end soon. Either way, most Hawks fans agree that this season is set up to be something special for the Hawks, as they also still can sign another strong contributor in free agency, and they don't have many weaknesses on either side of the court.
Another thing to point out is how open the Eastern Conference is; in a few months, we will figure out where the Hawks will stand this upcoming season.
Here's more in-depth coverage on daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
Hawks Tweets for today:
