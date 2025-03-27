Hawks vs Heat: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
On one hand, the Hawks deserve some credit for an inspired effort against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and led by as many as 25 points during Tuesday's game. However, the Hawks fought back to make it a three-point game in the fourth quarter. They fell victim to one of the best perimeter defenses, shooting 28% as a team from deep, while also getting killed on the boards. While Atlanta's offense has been one of the better units in the NBA, they looked overwhelmed against a Rockets' defense that was without its best defender in Amen Thompson.
They looked much better in the fourth quarter, fighting all the way back to make it a 117-114 game with 22.2 seconds left in the game after Georges Niang buried a three-pointer. However, they were forced to foul Fred VanVleet and he made both of his free throws. They drew up a decent look for Niang at the end, but he wasn't able to get another three to fall and the Rockets iced the game at the line, wrapping up a disappointing night for Atlanta. Trae Young and Dyson Daniels had 19 points each with 12 and 10 assists apiece. Zaccharie Risacher scored 18, which marks his sixth straight game scoring 10+ points. Outside of Terance Mann (16 points) and Georges Niang (12 points), their second unit was very quiet tonight.
They'll get an easier matchup against a Miami Heat team that has not played well in the second half of the season. They lost 10 straight games before snapping their streak with back-to-back wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors. Miami is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and needs every win that it can get to stay in the play-in picture. It'll be up to Atlanta to halt their momentum tonight. Given that the Hawks are only 0.5 games ahead of the Magic, this is a must-win game for the Hawks as well if they want to hold on to the seventh seed.
Game Preview
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 16th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 25th in turnovers, and 13th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 17th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 11th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 9th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 15th in three-point attempts allowed, and 27th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Usually able to generate easy offense through Jimmy Butler drawing fouls, the Heat haven't exactly responded well to his absence. They are 26th in the NBA in PPG, 19th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 15th in 3P%, 26th in FTA, 11th in turnovers, and 24th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 15th in turnover percentage, 27th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 19th in free throw rate.
Miami's defense is still a solid unit. They rank 7th in PPG allowed, 12th in field goal percentage allowed, 16th in three-point attempts allowed, and 13th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Heat are 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 17th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
While losing the rebounding battle 51-42 isn't egregious, the Rockets had 37 defensive rebounds to Atlanta's 24. The Hawks just got less chances to score in Tuesday's game and that cannot continue against Miami. They are not a good rebounding team and are especially poor at getting to offensive boards. If the Hawks can press their advantage there, this could be a much easier game for them.
The Heat have usually had a good answer for Trae Young and that has been especially true in his last three matchups against them. He hasn't eclipsed 20 points against Miami since December 2023 and is coming off a rough outing versus the Rockets. Young will likely see a good dose of Davion Mitchell on defense, who is a solid defender and is coming off a good game against the Warriors. If he can find some success against the Heat and break the 20-point mark, it's a good sign for Atlanta's chances.
One matchup that will be interesting to watch is between Onyeka Okongwu and Bam Adebayo. Both centers usually draw even against each other, but Okongwu has been playing very well as of late. He had 14 points and 15 rebounds against the Rockets and continues to make his case as one of the most underrated parts of the Hawks' lineup. Performing well in these matchups only further cements him as Atlanta's unquestioned starter at the 5 going into next season.
In the two games that the Hawks have played against the Heat this season, Andrew Wiggins has fluctuated wildly. He killed Atlanta in the first matchup by going 4/9 from deep and scoring 23 points. However, the Hawks did a much better job on him in the second game and held him to 15 points on 3/9 shooting from the field. His performance will likely have a big impact on this game and slowing him down is going to be critical for the Hawks to win this one.
Injury Report
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Keaton Wallace are out.
For the Heat, Alec Burks and Duncan Robinson are both questionable for tonight while Nikola Jovic is out.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Heat are 1.5 point favorites against the Hawks tonight and the total is set at 226.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Projected starting lineups
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Mouhamed Gueye
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Heat
G - Alec Burks
G - Tyler Herro
F - Andrew Wiggins
F - Ke'el Ware
C- Bam Adebayo
Additional Links
Atlanta Hawks Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short vs Houston, Snapping Their Three Game Winning Streak
Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Says That Dyson Daniels Should Be The DPOY Over Warriors' Draymond Green
Atlanta Hawks Provide New Update On Injured Center Larry Nance Jr