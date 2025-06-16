If Memphis Opts To Enter a Rebuild, Atlanta Should Pursue Jaren Jackson Jr Aggressively
The first NBA blockbuster trade of the offseason unexpectedly went down on Sunday morning and it involved neither Kevin Durant nor Giannis Antetokounmpo. It involved the Memphis Grizzlies trading guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap. It was a heavy price to pay, but Bane is a great fit for the Magic and gives them exactly what they need. This makes Orlando a very interesting team in the Eastern Conference next season, but there is another question this trade prompted.
What is going to happen in Memphis?
This trade came out of nowhere and immediately after it went down, there was already speculation as to whether the Grizzlies are going to consider entering a rebuild. Star point guard Ja Morant has struggled the last two years to stay on the court and Jaren Jackson Jr is entering the last year of his contract and is due a massive extension. The Grizzlies with the trio of Bane, Morant, and Jackson Jr and not built off of their early postseason success as a group and a shakeup felt warranted.
However, it does not appear that the Grizzlies are likely to do that.
"ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Grizzlies are "not looking" to deal either of their remaining two stars after clearing cap space to "complete a renegotiation and extension" with Jackson.
Per Bontemps, the "belief" is that an extension agreement with Jackson will be reached.
Things of course can change in the NBA and Memphis might come to the realization that they can't win with this duo and want a reset. In a Western Conference with a dominant Oklahoma City franchise, emerging teams like San Antonio and Houston, Denver, the Lakers, Golden State and Minnesota, the Grizzlies could see that their path to compete in a loaded Western Conference is too difficult and opt to go into a complete rebuild. Again, all reporting suggests they are not going to do this to be clear, but if things were to change, the Atlanta Hawks need to make an aggressive offer for Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr is going into the last year of his contract at $23.4 Million and is eligible for a big extension. Given his number going into the last year of his contract, it would be easy for Atlanta to meet that in any hypothetical trade. Jackson Jr would give the Hawks the needed interior presence on defense and a good option on offense to pair with Trae Young. Jackson Jr is one of the best defensive players in the league and would continue to build the Hawks on that end. Atlanta made a good leap on that end of the floor last season after the acquisition of Dyson Daniels (and with the help of guys like Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson), but they lack a massive interior presence. That can be overblown at times, as Okongwu is a very good defender in his own right, but certain teams do present problems for Atlanta. The contract for Jackson Jr is reasonable and makes it easy for the Hawks to acquire him without having to give up Onyeka Okongwu. A starting five of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Jackson Jr would be one of the best in the Eastern Conference to go along with a bench of Okongwu, Georges Niang, and Caris LeVert, if LeVert is brought back to the team.
What would a deal look like for Jackson Jr?
Most will assume that any potential deal involving the former defensive player of the year is going to surpass the deal that Orlando just made for Bane, but that might not be the case due to Jackson's contract and the fact that Atlanta would have to extend him at a large number if they made the deal. However, Atlanta would likely have to add extra draft compensation if they wanted to keep Okongwu out of the deal and make Memphis take back a bad deal (Terance Mann). Here is what a potential deal would look like:
Hawks Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr
Grizzlies receive: Terance Mann, Kobe Bufkin, Dominick Barlow, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2027 first round pick (from ATL, NOP or MIL swap), a 2029 first round swap, and a 2030 unprotected 1st round pick
This of course would be based around the picks and Memphis just accumulating assets for their rebuild, much like the Oklahoma City Thunder did a few years ago when they kicked off their rebuild. Look where that decision has brought them.
Again, from all indications and reporting, Memphis is going to keep Jackson Jr and Morant, but should things change, the Hawks need to seriously consider getting involved for Jackson Jr. He is one of the best defenders in the league and has grown on offense. He would make them one of the most interesting teams in the Eastern Conference immediately.