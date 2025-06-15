Orlando Makes Blockbuster Trade For Desmond Bane; Here Is How It Effects Atlanta And The Rest Of The East
NBA trade season is underway.
Yes, the NBA Finals are still going on, but the other 28 teams in the league are prepping for next season, whether that is for the draft or by making moves via trade. While the NBA world has been anticipating a Kevin Durant trade, another trade has happened before and it is a big one. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies are sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first round picks, and one pick swap.
This is of course a major move for the Orlando Magic and while Bane being the target is a surprise, it has not been a secret that Orlando was ready to make moves to try and move up the Eastern Conference chain.
While it might not seem like it on the surface, this move could have big ramifications for the Atlanta Hawks and the rest of the Eastern Conference.
The Eastern Conference picture going into next season is a big mystery.
The Magic are clearly thinking this move is going to make them a contender in the conference. The guard position and the ability to create reliable offense has been a weakness for Orlando over the past couple of seasons, but a core of Jalen Suggs, Bane, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr is going to be a force next season and could challenge the teams at the top.
Cleveland was a dominant regular season team, but had another playoff disappointment. Will they decide to run it back, even if there are financial difficulties that come along with doing so, or could they opt to make moves of their own (trade Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen?) to create flexibility and still contend?
The Celtics have been a topic of discussion, even before Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury. The Celtics are in a tough spot financially and since they are likely to be without Tatum next season, they could make major moves that involve Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown. Boston is one team that seems most likely to fall in the standings next season.
The Knicks and the Pacers are two teams that seem likely to bring back their squads and should be contenders in the East. The Pacers have a chance to win the Finals and are unlikely to make any big changes to their roster, while the Knicks seem likely to run it back with the same squad that just got them to their first conference finals in 25 years.
The Bucks are a major mystery right now. It seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo is unlikely to be traded unless he pushes for it, but the Bucks have no real ways to improve their roster. After three consecutive first-round exits, what is the next move for Milwaukee and their superstar?
Detroit is a team to watch this summer. After their huge turnaround that resulted in a top six spot in the playoffs, will the Pistons try to amp things up and add more pieces to the roster or run it back with their young squad?
Will Miami land Kevin Durant? They are reportedly one of the finalists for his services, but if they don't, where do the Heat turn?
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five, which could be one of the best in the East. Atlanta has plenty of flexibility to make themselves a deep team for next season.
What about the rest of the conference? The Wizards and Hornets don't seem likely to make moves to try and become playoff teams. The Bulls have a decision to make with Josh Giddey and don't seem like they will add to the roster. Philadelphia is hoping that Joel Embiid and Paul George stay healthy so they can get back to the playoffs, not to mention they have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft. Brooklyn has loads of picks, but they are have a weak roster and seem likely to try and move Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton instead of adding win now players.
So how does this affect the Hawks? We will have to wait and see what the rest of the conference does, but this move undoubtedly makes the Magic better and a tougher opponent next season. There is still plenty of uncertainty what the other playoff teams will do, but the road to the top six in the East just got tougher and Atlanta will have to decide if their team is good enough as it is. Could they just re-sign Caris LeVert, add a veteran center, and their two draft picks and see where it takes them? Or do they try to make big moves to prevent them from staying in the play-in tournament?
The first big move has been made this offseason. Let's see what follows.