Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors
After a thrilling win over the Sacramento Kings, the Hawks continue their road trip on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, who have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Ahead of their game tomorrow night, the Hawks have just released their injury report.
Jalen Johnson (left lateral lower leg inflammation) is questionable. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out. This is another good injury report for the Hawks, especially seeing that De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kobe Bufkin were not on there. Tomorrow could be the first time that the Hawks have their full rotation fully healthy. Johnson was ruled out minutes before the game last night vs the Kings, but it is good that he is just questionable and not ruled out for tomorrow.
It was a well-rounded win for the Hawks last night that included big nights from De'Andre Hunter, Trae Young, and some good fourth-quarter defense.
The Hawks are now 4-0 when De'Andre Hunter plays and he has been phenomenal to start the season. Tonight, Hunter scored 24 points on 9-15 shooting (4-8 from three) and made some clutch baskets in the fourth quarter. Hunter has made a huge difference this season for Atlanta and he continued that against the Kings.
Young did not do much scoring lasat night, but he ended up having the most assists that any NBA player has had this season with 19, almost tying his career high. Young has been deferring more to his teammates to get them involved this season and it has paid off.
It was not pretty for either offense in the 4th, but the Hawks held the Kings to 15 points on 18% shooting, including 1-11 from three. After allowing the Kings to have a huge night from three, the Hawks defense showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter.
Zaccharie Risacher played 26 minutes tonight and scored 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from three. Risacher also played solid defense, as he typically does. He has done a lot of good things right this season, but scoring has been a bit of a struggle at times. It has to be encouraging for Risacher to see shots go in and for him to hold up defensively against some of the best players in the league.
With DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk out, the Kings had to have someone step up. Not only were those guys out, but Keegan Murray fouled out in the fourth quarter. It turned out to be a career night from Keon Ellis, who finished with 33 points on 9-15 shooting from three as well as pulling in six rebounds. Ellis was fantastic last night, but the Hawks found a way to overcome it.
