NBA 2K25: Three Atlanta Hawks who could see their rating rise throughout this season
NBA 2k25 is going to be releasing soon and the ratings for the game have been revealed.
To no surprise,Trae Young is the highest-rated member of the Atlanta Hawks at an 89 overall and then there are three players rated as an 81 overall. Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela all come in at 81 and I think as the year goes on, both Johnson and Okongwu have chances to rise. Johnson might have won the Most Improved Player of the Year last season if he had stayed healthy and he flashed huge upside. Okongwu could be entering his first season as the starter and could prove to be a high-level player. De'Andre Hunter (80), Larry Nance (77), and Dyson Daniels (75) are other notable player ratings for the Hawks in 2K25. It was revealed last week that rookie No. 1 pickZaccharie Risacher was rated as a 75 overall in the upcoming game.
Which of these guys could see their ratings increase as the season goes on? Here are my picks.
3. Onyeka Okongwu (81 overall)
Okongwu is on this list, but it is contingent on him becoming a starter. As of right now, Clint Capela is still on the roster and how the depth chart shakes out is still up in the air. If Okongwu is given the opportunity to finally show he is the starter at the center for the future and he stays healthy, the Hawks could see the benefits in a big way.
Okongwu averaged a career-high 10.2 PPG and 6.8 RPG last season and was really solid on the defensive end, especially when paired with Jalen Johnson (more on him later). I am not saying he will be an All-Star, but I think he could be an 84 or 85 overall by the time the season ends. \2.
2. Dyson Daniels (75 Overall)
This was the easiest pick for me in the bunch. Daniels rating is already a couple of spots too low and if he can continue his impressive play from this summer in the Olympics, he could see a massive rise in his 2K rating this season. Daniels was already known as an elite defender and that has continued to be proved true this summer, but he has shown the ability to knock down threes and be a player on offense.
During the exhibition games for Team Australia, Daniels averaged 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG, as well as three steals per game. He shot 49% from the field and 40% from three and if those numbers hold up, the Hawks have to be ecstatic about what Daniels could bring to the team this season. Daniels just had his best game when Australia faced France, as he scored 14 points on 6-9 shooting from the floor and 2-4 from three. He also had five steals and five assists.
1. Jalen Johnson (81 overall)
This was an easy pick for this exercise. Johnson would have had a case to be the NBA's most improved player if he had played enough games to meet the criteria for the award and if he takes a similar leap this season, it could result in big things for the Hawks, who will now rely on him more this season with the trade of Dejounte Murray.
Johnson increased his scoring average from 5.6 PPG to 16.0 PPG while also averaging 8.7 RPG and 3.6 APG while shooting 36% from three. The sky is the limit for Johnson and he has a chance to be one of the top breakout stars in the NBA in 2024-2025.
"NBA 2K25" is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 6
The top ten players in the game are three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (98) and Joel Embiid (98) as well as Shai Gilgeous Alexander (97), Luka Doncic (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Kevin Durant (96), LeBron James (96), Jayson Tatum (96), Steph Curry (95), and Anthony Edwards.