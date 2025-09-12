NBA Expert Ranks The Hawks As One Of The League's Ten Most "Chaotic" Teams Of This Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection.
Chaos Team?
You could make the argument that the Hawks have a chaotic offseason, but in a good way. In a recent power ranking of teams in terms of offseason chaos from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Hawks checked in at No. 9:
"Just in terms of the number of players and the number of players out, the Atlanta Hawks certainly had a fair bit of chaos this offseason, but they were also awfully shrewd.
They took advantage of the financial hurdles facing the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves and added Kristaps Porziņģis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They also signed one of the best three-point shooters of all time in Luke Kennard.
Those three and the continued development of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher should more than make up for the losses elsewhere around the roster.
And the Hawks may now have the best "all these guys fit with Trae Young" team they've ever had."
Will the Hawks take a leap this season?
The Hawks are seen as a team that is going to take a leap this season and a recent NBA panel on ESPN agrees. The Hawks, who tied with the Spurs, were picked as the team most likely to take a leap this season:
"But don't sleep on the Atlanta Hawks, which finished just behind the Spurs in the poll, or the Philadelphia 76ers. Just five years ago, the 76ers and Hawks battled it out in the Eastern Conference semifinals with Trae Young and Joel Embiid dropping 39 and 37 points, respectively, in Game 7. Philadelphia's prospects hinge largely on the health of veteran stars Embiid and Paul George, as well as continued growth from Tyrese Maxey. The Hawks, meanwhile, pieced together a potentially transformative offseason by adding scorers such as Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard to complement Young, in addition to a reliable defender in Nickeil Alexander-Walker."
The Hawks are playing in a weakened Eastern Conference and have the combination of offensive playmaking, athleticism, and length on defense, and youthful talent. The Hawks could find themselves as a real contender to make it out of the East and into the NBA Finals.
But they have to prove it.