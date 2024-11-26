NBA Fines The Atlanta Hawks $100,000 For Violating The League’s Player Participation Policy
Today, The Atlanta Hawks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy regarding Trae Young missing the team’s NBA Cup game on Nov. 12 against the Boston Celtics. The league announced that "Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician the NBA determined that the Hawks held Young out of a game that he could have played in under the medical standard in the policy. The organization's conduct violated the policy, which is intended to promote participation in the NBA's regular season."
Young did not play in the Hawks game vs Boston on Nov. 12th due to right Achilles tendinitis. It is the only game that he has missed this season.
The NBA Player Participation Policy states this:
"This Player Participation Policy (the “Policy”) is intended, in concert with other elements of the league’s season structure and rules, to promote player participation in the NBA’s full 82-game regular season. Foundational to the Policy is consideration for the interests of fans, integrity of the game, player health, competitive fairness among teams, and transparency. For the 2023-24 season, to prevent or remedy conduct prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of the NBA, the league will be vigilant in enforcing this Policy.
More particularly, unless a team demonstrates an approved reason for a star player
not participating in a game, then it must comply with the rules set forth below.
Failure to do so will be a violation of this Policy.
A. Multiple Star Players Unavailable – Teams must manage their roster to ensure
that no more than one star player is unavailable for the same game.
B. National TV and In-Season Tournament – Teams must ensure that star players
are available for national TV and In-Season Tournament games.
C. Home-Road Balance – Teams must maintain a balance between the number of
one-game absences for a star player in road games and the number of onegame absences for a star player in home games, with a preference under the
Policy for such absences to occur in home games. (In addition, other unusual
or atypical patterns of missed games involving star players may also be
impermissible.)
D. Shutdowns – Teams must refrain from any long-term shutdown (or near
shutdown) whereby a star player ceases participating in games or begins to
play a materially reduced role in circumstances affecting the integrity of the
game.
E. Player Resting – Teams must, if resting a healthy player, ensure the player is
present at the game and visible to fans."
The Atlanta Hawks (7-11) are currently on a three-game losing streak as they head into two matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently 17-1, the best record in the NBA. Friday's game is the final NBA Cup Game for the Hawks in the group stage. If they win and get a loss from the Bulls in either one of their last two NBA Cup games (Wizards, Celtics), then they will advance to the next round.
