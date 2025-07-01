NBA Free Agency Grades: ESPN Gives Atlanta A High Grade For Early Moves
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend.
The Hawks have been getting widespread praise from those who cover the league, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave the Hawks a high grade for their signings so far:
Alexander-Walker: A-
Kennard: B
The market for Alexander-Walker, already likely to be robust, surely benefited from the way the postseason played out. Having multiple point-of-attack defenders proved crucial in the late rounds of the playoffs because of the way teams utilized full-court, on-ball pressure. And if those defenders can make 3s, all the better.
Alexander-Walker also helped his own cause with a strong series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, combining for 52 points across Games 2 to 4 of the series on 19-of-32 shooting. Those performances helped assure Alexander-Walker would be out of Minnesota's price range unless the Timberwolves were willing to let either Naz Reid or Julius Randle walk, making Alexander-Walker gettable as well as coveted.
Ultimately, the Hawks utilized the $25 million trade exception they created in last summer's Dejounte Murray trade to offer Alexander-Walker ever so slightly more than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which topped out at $60.6 million over four years. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Atlanta will send a 2027 Cleveland second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota to complete the deal.
That continues a strong offseason for the Hawks under first-year general manager Onsi Saleh. Atlanta previously added Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade that has yet to have officially been completed as well as a valuable 2025 first-round pick in a draft-night deal.
Alexander-Walker slides into the rotation spot vacated by Caris LeVert, who agreed Monday to sign with the Detroit Pistons on a similar two-year deal. Alexander-Walker is four years younger, making him a better fit for Atlanta's timetable. He also is capable of playing some point guard alongside Dyson Daniels, giving the Hawks a fearsome defensive backcourt when starter Trae Young is on the bench.
Later Monday, Atlanta continued building its depth by adding Kennard on a one-year deal for $11 million. A 44% career 3-point shooter, Kennard led the league in accuracy in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Hawks now go four deep in the backcourt and are probably close to complete with their offseason moves.
Before the dust settles, it's tough to say exactly where Atlanta ranks in the Eastern Conference. If Porzingis can stay on the court much of the season, however, the Hawks look well-positioned to avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since reaching the 2021 East finals. And although the San Antonio Spurs own swap rights on Atlanta's first-round pick, the draft-night trade means the Hawks have a chance at lottery luck too."
One of the Hawks biggest weaknesses on their roster was shooting and despite adding Kristaps Porzingis already this offseason, they need more of it. Surrounding Trae Young with shooters is a recipe for success and there are not many in the NBA that are better than Kennard. For his career, Kennard is a 43.8% three-point shooter and has not shot worse from 40% from three since the 2019-2020 season. Kennard is not the strongest defender, but he adds an instant boost to the Hawks bench and their shooting.
With the Kennard signing, the Hawks are now at 12-roster spots and three two-way players. They still have three roster spots to fill and other areas to address, but has been a really nice evening for the Hawks and they are starting to assemble one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Alexander-Walker is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is a career 36% three-point shooter.
This move makes plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He becomes a top bench option for the Hawks both on offense and defense. After tonight, the Hawks are a much better team and have addressed some of their biggest weaknesses on the roster. With three more spots to fill, expect more transactions in Atlanta.