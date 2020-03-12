AllHawks
Top Stories
News

NBA Suspends Season After Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ben Ladner

ATLANTA -- The NBA announced Wednesday night that it would suspend the season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first known instance of an NBA player contracting the coronavirus, and though Gobert was not in the arena, players on both the Jazz and the Thunder -- who were scheduled to play tonight -- were quarantined and tested for the virus in the arena. Chesapeake Energy Arena employees wiped down and disinfected both benches once the teams left the court and fans exited the building.

In a media session on Monday, Gobert touched every microphone and recorder in his vicinity, though it’s yet unclear whether that gave him or anyone else the virus. 

The NBA has proactively taken precautions all week to keep its players, coaches, and fans safe. They have encouraged players to avoid contact with fans, use elbow touches instead of high-fives, and wash their hands meticulously. Earlier this week, the league unilaterally restricted media access to all locker rooms and limited the settings and capacities in which media can interact with players.

The league had reportedly already discussed postponing the season before Gobert was diagnosed with the virus, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, and the NBA and its players association met on Wednesday to discuss further steps for the progress of the season. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, both sides emerged with the feeling that the situation was trending toward a scenario in which fans would no longer be allowed at games. The NBA’s Board of Governors arrived at a similar conclusion when they met via teleconference later in the day.

The owners “discussed ways to allow them to continue playing and televising games during the coronavirus outbreak,” according to Lowe and Wojnarowski, “but the notion of the league doing so in empty arenas generated much greater consensus, sources said.”

Now the league has rendered those options obsolete, and will use its indefinite hiatus to “determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.” It’s unclear whether the season will resume later in the year or be cancelled altogether. What is evident, however, is that the NBA won’t risk the health of its players in the face of a deadly and rapidly-spreading disease. As young and fit NBA players aren't in the most vulnerable demographic for contracting the coronavirus, but the league should -- and clearly will -- take all possible precautions to ensure maximum player safety. Veteran immunologist Anthony Fauci advised the nation against gatherings of large crowds on Wednesday, adding that “if that means not having people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it.”

Instead, both the seats and the courts will be empty. This will throw for a loop not only players and fans, but coaches, media, arena employees, and other parties directly and tangentially affected by the impending absence of games. The league must devise solutions that will keep all parties healthy, safe, and supported -- which will likely include COVID-19 testing for players, at the very least. Even in a season of ongoing crises, these are truly the most drastic times, which call for the most drastic measures. Once Wednesday’s events reached a tipping point, this was the NBA’s only option. So be it. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Preview: Styles Clash as New York Visits Atlanta

The first two meetings between the Hawks and Knicks have featured a blowout and a thriller. What can we expect when the play on Wednesday night?

Ben Ladner

Hawks Take Precautions Against Coronavirus as NBA Determines Next Steps

Like the rest of the NBA, the Hawks have begun taking measures to avoid COVID-19, and more drastic steps could be on the way.

Ben Ladner

Young, Collins Lead Hawks In Double-Overtime Win Over Hornets

Atlanta and Charlotte both played one of their best offensive games of the season in a 143-138 shootout Monday night.

Ben Ladner

One-On-One: Kevin Huerter On Leadership, Playoff Hopes, and More

The second-year guard discusses the Hawks' maturation, his role in that process, and why Atlanta has struggled in its last few games.

Ben Ladner

News & Notes: Health Updates, Hornets Preview, and More

Lloyd Pierce caught up with the media to address some of the most salient topics surrounding his team and the NBA.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Fall Behind Early In Third Straight Loss

For the second time in six days, the Hawks lacked the energy to compete with the Grizzlies in a 118-101 loss.

Ben Ladner

Hawks, Grizzlies Battling Injuries Ahead of Saturday's Meeting

Trae continues to experience flu-like symptoms while the Grizzlies are still without Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke.

Ben Ladner

Despite Comeback Attempt, Hawks Fall Short to Wizards Without Young

Trae Young sat out on Friday night with flu-like symptoms, and the Hawks didn't have quite enough in the tank to win without him.

Ben Ladner

Clint Capela Playing It Safe, But Eager To Return

Neither the Hawks nor Clint Capela know exactly when the center will take the court for Atlanta, but both sides are eager for the moment when he does.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Wizards Game Preview

Dewayne Dedmon and Cam Reddish return to the lineup as Atlanta looks for its second win of the season over Washington on Friday night.

Ben Ladner