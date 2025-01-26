NBA Trade Deadline: Atlanta Hawks Cautioned to Make Careful Moves at This Year's Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and one of the most interesting teams that is not being talked about enough is the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is currently 22-23 and on a four-game losing streak, but they have some interesting pieces to potetially make a deal with. Clint Capela and Larry Nance both have expiring contracts and have bee mentioned in trade rumors. Bogdan Bogdanovic's name has come up as well in certain reports.
While the Atlanta Hawks have looked like they might be a potential threat to win a playoff series, they are currently at a bit of a crossroads until they learn more about Jalen Johnson's injury. Johnson injured his left shoulder early in Thursday's loss to Toronto and the Hawks have only given one update on him:
"Forward Jalen Johnson left Thursday night’s game vs. Toronto after sustaining a left shoulder injury during the second quarter. He will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation. His injury and status will be updated as appropriate."
If Johnson is out for an extended period of time, that is going to seriously hamper Atlanta's ability to win. Will it alter their trade deadline plans? That is an interesting question.
Bleacher Report Analyst Greg Swartz says the Hawks should make careful additions at the deadline this year:
The Atlanta Hawks gave control of their 2025, 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in the Dejounte Murray trade, which should rule out the option of selling at the deadline. Tanking is out of the question.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the Hawks need to go to the other end of the spectrum and operate as reckless buyers, though.
This is a middling outfit that ranks 16th on both offense and defense, so help of any stripe would be worth pursuing. But the Hawks have to think about an upcoming extension for Dyson Daniels this offseason. Both Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter can add years to their current deals this summer as well.
Atlanta could turn the expiring contracts of Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. into a player who makes close to $40 million this season, with more money guaranteed in future years. As tempting as that might seem, the Hawks need to be careful. They have enough good young pieces as it is, and some of them will need to be paid sooner than later."
The Hawks do have four needs at the trade deadline. Backup point guard, backup power forward, shooting, and potentially a new starting center. Backup power forward might be No. 1 on this list right now, even if Johnson were healthy. The Hawks don't have a true backup power forward and that is going to be an offseason priority. Coming into the season, Atlanta was hoping that Kobe Bufkin would be ready to take the backup point guard role, but he is out for the season with an injury. An ideal scenario would be to find a young backup point guard on a good deal instead of a veteran on an expiring contract. Atlanta is one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA and could use more spacing around Trae Young. A new starting center is still a bit of a question mark. Onyeka Okongwu has played well as of late, but enough to be the starter moving forward? This is a position where I would only add a big-time player, but that player is not available right now.
The Hawks have a lot of thinking to do over the next week and half leading up to the deadline. In the meantime, they are going to have to navigate a tough part of their schedule without Jalen Johnson.
