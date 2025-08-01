New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends LaMelo Ball to Miami, Hornets Land Ware and Draft Picks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and are piling up assets in their rebuilding phase. One name that has been speculated about as the next big star to be traded is LaMelo Ball. There is no denying Ball's talent, but his inability to stay on the court and his poor defense have led to questions about whether Ball is a high-level winning player in the NBA and if Charlotte should look to move him and build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. It is not as far-fetched as you may think for the Hornets to make this move, but what is Ball's trade value around the league? That is an interesting question.
Miami feels like they are at a crossroads. After trading Jimmy Butler, it feels like the Heat needs to retool its roster and make big changes, whether that is trying to add another superstar or rebuilding. Seeing as how Miami has never preferred to blow things up, where could Miami look to find another star player?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Haywood Highsmith
Heat Receive: LaMelo Ball, Grant Williams, and DaQuan Jeffries
Hornets Receive: Terry Rozier, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick swap (via MIA), an unprotected 2028 1st round pick swap (via MIA), and an unprotected 2029 1st round pick (via MIA)
Why Atlanta does this deal: They get a legit 3-and-D wing, which they need, and the cost is nothing. Highsmith shot 38.2% from three this past season and 39% last season, as well as being a very good on-ball defender. The Hawks could use that kind of versatility on the wing, and having Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Highsmith as perimeter defensive options will make the Hawks a tough team to play against.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: The Hawks could use another big man and prefer to round out their roster with another center instead of adding another forward.
Why the Heat do this deal: Miami could hope that Ball stays healthy and is able to make them contenders. A trio of Ball, Herro, and Adebayo could be one of the best in the Eastern Conference, and in this deal, Miami gets to keep Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins, and Kasparas Jakucionis. While not a perfect player, Miami is not losing a lot and the upside would be worth it.
Why the Heat don't do this deal: Ball and Herro defensively could be an absolute disaster. Are the Heat ready to give up on Ware, though he did struggle in Summer League? While Ball is really good, he does not seem like the kind of star player that the Heat would target in a trade.
Why the Hornets do this deal: They fix their center problem and get extra draft capital. Ware struggled in Summer League, but he has flashed high upside with the Heat and be an instant starter for Charlotte. A potential trio of Ware, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel should give Charlotte hope that they can push for a playoff spot in the near future. Charlotte would essentially control the next four or so draft picks for the Heat.
Why the Hornets don't do this deal: They are dealing the best player in the trade, and given everything surrounding Rozier right now, it might not be wise to trade for him. Ware might be nothing more than a solid player, and Jaquez had a troubling second season. If the two pick swaps don't convey and Ball stays healthy for Miami, this could be a lopsided trade to a division rival, and that won't sit well.