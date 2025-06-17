New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jaren Jackson Jr to the Lakers, Hawks Add Defensive Help
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for an upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process. Maybe they find a smaller move that might not be as flashy on paper, but one that works from an on-court and financial standpoint.
The first NBA blockbuster trade of the offseason unexpectedly went down on Sunday morning and it involved neither Kevin Durant nor Giannis Antetokounmpo. It involved the Memphis Grizzlies trading guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap. It was a heavy price to pay, but Bane is a great fit for the Magic and gives them exactly what they need. This makes Orlando a very interesting team in the Eastern Conference next season, but there is another question this trade prompted.
What is going to happen in Memphis?
This trade came out of nowhere and immediately after it went down, there was already speculation as to whether the Grizzlies are going to consider entering a rebuild. Star point guard Ja Morant has struggled the last two years to stay on the court anJaren Jackson Jr is entering the last year of his contract and is due a massive extension. The Grizzlies with the trio of Bane, Morant, and Jackson Jr and not built off of their early postseason success as a group and a shakeup felt warranted.
Things of course can change in the NBA and Memphis might come to the realization that they can't win with this duo and want a reset. In a Western Conference with a dominant Oklahoma City franchise, emerging teams like San Antonio and Houston, Denver, the Lakers, Golden State and Minnesota, the Grizzlies could see that their path to compete in a loaded Western Conference is too difficult and opt to go into a complete rebuild. Again, all reporting suggests they are not going to do this to be clear, but things can change.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr, Terance Mann, Dominick Barlow, John Konchar, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Grizzlies Receive: Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, a 2026 1st round pick (via LAL), and a 2031 1st round pick (via LAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get better front-court depth and move off of Mann's contract. While he is not a great offensive player, Vanderbilt is a defensive specialist and can give the Hawks a better body behind Jalen Johnson. It is an upgrade on the margins, but one that should help their defense.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They might prefer to keep Mann and while Vanderbilt is a good defender, he is not an offensive threat. Atlanta may just prefer to stay pat instead of making a marginal upgrade like this.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get aggressive and get their center, while also getting a young star to pair with Doncic for the future. Jackson Jr is one of the five or so best defenders in the league and would transform the Lakers on that end of the floor while also bringing a growing offensive game. The price is steep, but this gives the Lakers a young, elite option in the middle for the forseeable future. Mann brings veteran depth to their bench while they can look to move on from either Barlow and Konchar.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: This is an expensive price to pay for Jackson Jr. Reaves and two of their first-round picks leave the Lakers with little else to upgrade their roster and they may opt to get another center at a cheaper price point and fill out the rest of the roster that way. Jackson Jr is due for a massive extension and the Lakers may not want to give him that.
Why the Grizzlies do this trade: They enter a rebuild and get two more picks plus a really good young guard to build around in Reaves. That is a pretty good starting point of a rebuild and Memphis will have loads of pick capital to work with going forward. They can see what they have with Knecht and start over with everything else.
Why the Grizzlies don't do this trade: The picks are unlikely to be at the top of the draft if the Lakers have Doncic and Jackson Jr. Reaves is going to be due an extension, will the Grizzlies opt to re-sign him to his massive deal? Memphis has shown no indication they are going to trade either Jackson Jr or Morant and could simply retool the roster around the two.