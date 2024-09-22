New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Julius Randle to Utah, Walker Kessler and John Collins to New York
The NBA offseason is at a standstill and teams are getting ready to report to training camp. The rosters that teams have are the ones that they are likely going to take into the season and any big moves that could happen will likely have to wait until the trade deadline. While guys like Lauri Markkanen (who can't be traded now) and Brandon Ingram have dominated the trade rumors for the better part of the last month, Knicks forward Julius Randle is now the hot name on the trade market due to his not having signed an extension since he became extension eligible on August 3rd. The Knicks could trade Randle to add more pieces around the core of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Because Brunson took a team-friendly deal, the Knicks still have a large salary slot that they could fill by trading away Randle for more immediate help. The Knicks could use a center and more depth, but is there a trade out there?
It is quite difficult to put a Randle trade together due to the new CBA restrictions, but you could bring in a third team to try and help facilitate things.
While it might be hard to point out an obvious team that would want to trade for Randle, what about a team that has one All-Star level player on a long-term deal and a ton of assets?
The Utah Jazz have an All-Star in Lauri Markkanen, but the rest of their team is either young or comprised of veterans they might trade. Utah seems like it is angling to be a part of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes next summer, but can they really be at the bottom of the league with a guy like Markkanen leading the way? With the flattened lottery odds, you don't necessarily have to have the worst record in the league. What if Utah wanted to make a trade for another All-Star caliber player?
The Hawks made one big move by sending Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a trade package centered around Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first-round picks. Even after that, there are still rumors out there wondering if the Hawks would trade Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, or Nance to continue reconfiguring their team around Trae Young.
The Knicks made a huge move for Mikal Bridges this offseason, but they have a glaring hole at the center position right now. Mitchell Robinson has trouble staying healthy and they are not deep there. Could they look to add a center via trade?
Let's look at a hypothetical trade that could make sense for all three teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Collin Sexton
Utah Receives: Julius Randle, De'Andre Hunter, Tyler Kolek, 2025 2nd round pick (via Minnesota), and a 2028 2nd round pick (via Houston)
New York Receives: Walker Kessler and John Collins
Why Atlanta does this trade: They move off of Hunter's contract and get a veteran ball handler to backup Trae Young, which could be a weakness this year depending on how Kobe Bufkin progresses. Sexton is a really good scoring guard, despite his weaknesses on the other end of the court. The Hawks also save money and stay under the luxury tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this trade: The weaknesses of the Hawks are defense and size and while Hunter has had trouble with injuries, he brings both of those to the table. Atlanta would have a need at forward in this scenario.
Why New York does this deal: They get a center who can protect the paint and rebound, while also being on a cheap contract. Kessler showed elite defensive potential in his rookie year and perhaps the Knicks could unlock that. Collins is a veteran forward who could slide into Randle's starting job. This gives the Knicks depth at their weakest spot.
Why New York does not do this deal: Randle is better than Collins (although Collins is underrated) and what if Kessler never shows the flashes he did as a rookie? Kessler had a drop off last year, but he is young and might need a change of scenery. If Kessler can't be a high-level defender and rebounder for New York, they get worse in this trade. It is a big chance to take.
Why Utah does this trade: Randle is a good player and would raise the talent level on the team, without the Jazz having to give up big draft assets or young players. It's that simple. They could still use all of the picks they have to try and make another trade as well or hope they hit on a promising young player.
Why Utah does not do this trade: Randle probably does not make you a playoff team in the Western Conference and Utah probably does not want to be in the back of the lottery yet again. Randle raises your ceiling a little bit and you won't be among the worst teams in the league, but if you're not a surefire playoff team, is it worth it.
This trade is highly unlikely and neither Utah or New York is probably all that interested, as there is not enough upside for either one. Still, Randle could end up being traded and due to the amount of assets they have, Utah will probably be mentioned as a potential suitor and Atlanta could always try to extract value as a third team.