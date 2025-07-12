New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Miami, Andrew Wiggins To The Lakers
We are more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
There was a bit of interesting news at the start of free agency regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Heat be one of them?
If James were to want out, the Miami Heat should be aggressive in getting him back. With the current roster they have, it seems unlikely that they are going to make a big run in the Eastern Conference and need more. The Heat were rumored to be in the mix for trading for Kevin Durant, but seemed unwilling to part with key pieces of their roster. James might not be the player he was when he was winning titles with the Heat, but he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Would the Heat try and bring James back to South Beach?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
Heat Receive: LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, and Vit Krejci
Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and an unprotected 2029 1st round pick
Why the Hawks do this trade: Vincent is a solid depth player who is on an expiring contract. The Hawks don't have a definite answer to backup Trae Young, and the duties could be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent gives them more optionality at the position. He has had previous playoff success with the Miami Heat (despite the Lakers' tenure being subpar). Vincent shot 35.3% from three last season and could even play in lineups with Young. His defense is solid, and his contract runs out at the end of the year, giving the Hawks flexibility next offseason if he does not play well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vincent could not carry over his strong play from Miami to L.A. and was not an effective player for the Lakers for most of his time there. Even on an expiring deal, do the Hawks want his deal on their books?
Why the Lakers do this trade: Wiggins would fit nicely alongside Doncic and Reeves, and could even be brought back if things go well this season. Highsmith is a really good defender and might be the top perimeter defender on the Lakers instantly. Perhaps JJ Redick can get Jaquez back to the level he was playing at during his rookie season and get something out of Rozier as well as he enters the last year of his deal. The 2029 pick could be very valuable.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: There are no game changing pieces coming back in this deal and the Lakers might even be slighty worse. Rozier could not get on the floor for Miami last season and Jaquez did not have a very good season. Highsmith is limited offensively and Wiggins is not always available.
Why the Heat do this trade: They upgrade their roster with James and make a run at another title. While the roster would not be perfect, a top three of James, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro is certainly a threat to win the Eastern Conference in a down season. Miami is not losing out on any long-term piece either. Rozier did not play towards the end of the season for them, Jaquez had a really down second season, and Wiggins is on an expiring contract and not likely to be a long-term player in Miami. Losing the pick could hurt, but this puts the Heat in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: The only reason that Miami would not make this move is that James does not want to return to Miami. For a team that needs another star, even if he is near the end of his career, Miami should not think twice about this move.