New Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Trae Young to Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns + Draft Picks To Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves both made big moves two seasons ago, but only one has worked out so far. Atlanta sent a pile of draft picks to San Antonio for Dejounte Murray and Minnesota sent an even bigger pile of draft picks to Utah for Rudy Gobert. Minnesota has two playoff appearances and a conference finals appearance since then, as well as Gobert winning his fourth Defensive Player Of The Year award. Atlanta has one playoff appearance and an overwhelming amount of evidence that the pairing of Trae Young and Murray is not working. That has led to most believing that one of the two guards is going to be traded this offseason, but which one is up for debate?
The two teams made separate deals for other players in 2022, but could they be trade partners this time? In a trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Hawks and Timberwolves swap star players, as well as Minnesota sends much-needed draft capital to Atlanta:
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, a 2026 first-round pick swap and a 2029 first-round pick swap
"In the summer of 2022, the Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks both made against-the-grain trades that crowded one end of their starting lineups.
Atlanta added Dejounte Murray to a backcourt that already featured Trae Young. Minnesota dropped Gobert into a frontcourt that already had Towns.
Obviously, the T'Wolves found a little more success with their lineup experiment, but the fits haven't been perfect in either location. And now, they have an opportunity to help each other find a little balance.
Young has been in trade rumors for months, and though his offense-first game would potentially shift Minnesota's identity, he's far more productive and 11 years younger than the Wolves' current starting point guard, Mike Conley.
There would certainly be a bit of an adjustment period with Young and Anthony Edwards, whose on-ball prowess has developed over the course of this campaign, but they're a more natural fit than Murray and Young. And Trae's playmaking, particularly as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and lob passer, would instantly make life easier for Gobert.
For Atlanta, this deal could bring help with draft assets, since Trae is three years younger than Towns, and since quarterbacks typically have a little more value than receivers. And again, it restores a little balance to the starting five.
Another trade involving Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu might be necessary, but Murray and Towns could be the basis of a solid inside-out attack. And surrounding those two with shooting from Bogdan Bogdanović and Jalen Johnson would obviously help.
Figuring out the defense could take some time, but the Hawks weren't exactly locking people down with Trae either."
I am still of the belief that the Hawks are going to keep Young, as I think they are a better team with him and that he gives them a higher ceiling than Murray (who is a really good player). Things could change of course, but I think the Hawks will end up keeping Young and trying to retool this roster around him.
But if they did start to think about trading him, would the Timberwolves show interest in acquiring Young? The Timberwolves had the league's best defense this past season and while Towns is not a terrible defender, he is not a plus on that end of the floor either. If there is a team that could cover up Young on the defensive end, it is probably Minnesota with Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels. Minnesota's offense was the problem at times last season and Young is one of the best offensive players in the league.
Putting Towns with Murray, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and whoever the No. 1 pick is could make the Hawks an interesting playoff team, but their ceiling would be a question. Is Murray, Towns, or Johnson capable of leading a team on a deep playoff run and being a No. 1 option? Could Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, or Donovan Clingan turn into that player? Possibly, but the ceiling of this Hawks team is in question if they made this trade. The Hawks don't have much future draft capital due to the Murray trade and pick swaps with Minnesota are not going to be valuable with the Timberwolves as a contender.
Right now, this is all speculation, but it is possible that Young, Towns, or both players are traded this offseason. Both of these teams are going to be in the thick of trade conversations this offseason.