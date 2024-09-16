New Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Julius Randle to Charlotte, Knicks and Hawks Both Add Depth
The NBA offseason is at a standstill and teams are getting ready to report to training camp. The rosters that teams have are the ones that they are likely going to take into the season and any big moves that could happen will likely have to wait until the trade deadline. While guys like Lauri Markkanen (who can't be traded now) and Brandon Ingram have dominated the trade rumors for the better part of the last month, Knicks forward Julius Randle is now the hot name on the trade market due to his not having signed an extension since he became extension eligible on August 3rd. The Knicks could trade Randle to add more pieces around the core of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Because Brunson took a team-friendly deal, the Knicks still have a large salary slot that they could fill by trading away Randle for more immediate help. The Knicks could use a center and more depth, but is there a trade out there?
It is quite difficult to put a Randle trade together due to the new CBA restrictions, but you could bring in a third team to try and help facilitate things.
While it might be hard to point out an obvious team that would want to trade for Randle, what about a team that has been one of the worst in the league that might want to try and make a push for the playoffs?
Charlotte has been in the lottery for what seems like forever, even though they did make the NBA Play-In Tournament in 2022. The Hornets have LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams (when healthy) to be impact players right now and Tidjane Salaun is a project for the future. If they can stay healthy and things break the right way, the you could talk yourself into Charlotte making the play-in tournament and maybe the playoffs. Could they try and add Randle to upgrade the talent on the team?
The Hawks made one big move by sending Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a trade package centered around Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first-round picks. Even after that, there are still rumors out there wondering if the Hawks would trade Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, or Nance to continue reconfiguring their team around Trae Young.
Let's look at a hypothetical trade that could make sense for all three teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta receives: Grant Williams and Vasilije Micic
Knicks Receive: Nick Richards, De'Andre Hunter, 2027 1st pick via Miami (protected 1-14), and a 2025 2nd round pick via New Orleans
Charlotte Receives: Julius Randle and Cody Zeller
Why Atlanta does this deal: They move off of Hunter's long term deal and get depth. The Hawks lack a backup power forward behind Jalen Johnson and WIlliams would help improve their defense while adding shooting. The Hawks could use a backup point guard while Kobe Bufkin still comes along and Micic is solid and not expensive. The Hawks save money and are out of the luxury tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: Does it make them much better? I would argue it addresses some needs, but neither Micic or Williams are without flaws. Williams did not play well in Dallas before being traded to Charlotte.
Why the Knicks do this deal: They add a cheap center who could help them if Mitchell Robinson goes down with another injury. Hunter gives them more wings who can defend and he is coming off the best shooting season of his career. They get a couple of draft picks back to replenish what they lost in the Mikal Bridges deal
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: Again, are they a better team? Randle has flaws but has made a couple of All-NBA teams during his time with the Knicks. Richards is not a sure thing and Hunter has injury concerns, not to mention three more years on his deal. The Knicks are going for a title so getting draft capital back in a deal might not mean much to them.
Why the Hornets do this deal: A starting lineup of Ball, Miller, Bridges, Randle, and Williams is very interesting and could have the Hornets in a position to make the play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs. Charlotte does not land guys like Randle in free agency so getting them via trade is a must. While this might not make them NBA Finals contenders, they have been losing for a long time and this young core needs to show what they can do.
Why the Hornets don't do this deal: It does not make them contenders and they lose assets. Randle also has a player option for after the season. Would he re-sign with Charlotte? It would be risky if he was not going to re-sign with the team and they lose good players for nothing, not to mention draft picks.
These kinds of trades are always unlikely, but you could make the argument for all sides involved.