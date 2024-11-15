Report: Big Changes Could Be On the Way For The 2025 NBA All-Star Game
More changes could be on the way to the NBA All-Star Game. One of the most discussed topics in the NBA has been how to make the All-Star Game more competitive and there could be big changes coming according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
According to Charania's report at ESPN, "The NBA is in serious discussions on a new tournament-style format for the 2025 All-Star Game, consisting of three All-Star teams of eight players each and the winner of the Rising Stars game, sources told ESPN on Friday.
League officials discussed the new format on Friday with the Competition Committee consisting of governors, team executives, players, coaches and union personnel, sources said.
The four teams would face each other in matchups -- for instance, Team 1 versus Team 3 and Team 2 versus Team 4 -- and the winners move on to the final round of the tournament."
Charania went on to mention that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been comtemplating this since the end of last year's All-Star Game:
"After the East defeated the West, 211-186, in the highest-scoring All-Star Game in league history this past February, NBA commissioner Adam Silver publicly and privately admitted the competition level had slipped drastically and there may not be a fix. The league and the National Basketball Players Association, however, maintained dialogue in recent months on how to add uniqueness to the 2025 event.
"We're looking at other formats," Silver said earlier this month. "I think there's no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year's All-Star Game. We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans."
Silver added that the league was looking at making the All-Star Game "not a traditional game format."
Whatever the end result will be, it certainly seems that the NBA is heading towards even more change with its All-Star Game in a way to find a way to fix the issues with the current format.
Additional Links:
Hawks vs Wizards: Spread and Final Score Predictions
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Unveil 11th Good Neighbor Club
Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena And Stand Together Announce Social Impact Partnership