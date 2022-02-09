Trae Young Leads NBA in Points

Skip to main content
Trae Young Leads NBA in Total Points Scored

'Ice Trae' is having a legendary season.

Stop me if I have written this before, but Trae Young is a legitimate candidate for the 2022 NBA MVP Award. No player in the league is top-five in both points and assists per game. Even better, he is dragging his team to the playoffs for the second straight season.

There has rightfully been a lot of buzz around Young this season. His signature shoe with Adidas has been an absolute hit. The 23-year-old just got named an All-Star Game starter for the second time in his career. Additionally, last night it was announced that he would compete in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Despite all of the much-deserved praise, most people may not realize what else Young has been able to do on the court. After 54 games, the undersized point guard leads the NBA in total points scored (1364). Right behind Young is DeMar Derozan (1360), Giannis Antetokounmpo (1343), Jayson Tatum (1327), and Stephen Curry (1260).

In addition to leading the NBA in points scored, Young is second in total assists (457). Only Chris Paul (565) has dropped more dimes this season. Now that the Hawks are getting healthy and gelling at the right time, I believe they will make another playoff run.

However, what I know is that Young is in store for major awards after the season. Given his incredible performance, the Hawks point guard will be in contention for first-team All-NBA, and with any luck at all, MVP discussions as well. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

