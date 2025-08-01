Trae Young Responds to Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Trade Request
For the second day in a row, an NFL superstar has requested a trade. After Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons requested a trade, putting out a statement on social media. A lot of NFL players, including Cowboys players took the side of Parsons, but it was not just limited to the NFL. Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young responded on social media to the trade request"
"This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now!
Get what you deserve bro!"
Will Parsons actually be traded? That is very much up for debate, but there has been plenty of reaction around the sports world from this request, including from Young.
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
Since making those moves, the Hawks have made some under-the-radar moves, such as signing last year's second round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and signing former Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal. Atlanta has one more roster spot available if they choose to use it, but there is no doubt that the roster as currently constructed is one of the best in the Eastern Conference on paper.