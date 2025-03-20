USA Today Names State Farm Arena and The Atlanta Hawks As A Top 2025 Workplace
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena received quite the distinction this morning from USA.
USA TODAY, named the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena a 2025 Top Workplace. This recognition highlights organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures that value its people and amplify talent. This recognition marks the first time that the organization has won the USA TODAY Top Workplace award.
More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey issued by Energage, an HR research and technology company. The winners were determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage.
“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by USA TODAY as one of the top workplaces in the country,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “At the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, being ‘True to You’ isn’t just a motto – it’s the foundation of our culture. We are committed to fostering a workplace where every team member feels valued, empowered, and given the opportunity to thrive. This award is a testament to the dedication, respect and inclusivity that our team members bring to life every day, and we celebrate this achievement together as one team.”
Recipients are determined by comparing the engagement survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”
The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.
Earlier this season, the Hawks and State Farm Arena were named recipients of the 2024 Best Employers in Sports by Front Office Sports, the multi-platform media and news organization covering the business of sports. The list featured the Hawks and State Farm Arena for the third year and was the only NBA team recognized on the list this year. The award recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees.
