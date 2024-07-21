What Did We Learn About the Atlanta Hawks In Summer League?
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up Summer League last night with a loss to the New York Knicks and it capped off an 0-5 summer for the Hawks. It was a disappointing Summer League for the Hawks with not being able to win a game and not getting to see anything from some expected contributors.
So what did we learn about the Hawks over the course of the past week in Summer League?
1. The Hawks did not get to see much from their drart picks from the last two drafts
Aside from the games that Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye played in, Atlanta did not get a long look at their draft picks from the past two seasons. Before the Summer League even started, guard Kobe Bufkin was injured and did not participate this summer, while 2024 second-round pick Nikola Durisic injured his foot in the second game of the Summer League. Risacher was held out of the last three games, and Gueye was held for the last two. Seth Lundy, who re-signed with the Hawks on a two-way contract, did not play in the Summer League either. The Hawks are still figuring out what they have in these guys and this Summer did not clear up the picture, though I think Risacher played well in his two games. Atlanta is counting on the development of these players.
2. Keaton Wallace was the Hawks best player this Summer
Wallace had such a good first game this sumer that he was awarded a two-way contract right after it. Wallace started at point guard right after Durisic went down and he played well. His on-ball defense was very good, his three-point shooting was strong, and he showed good passing ability. Is there a path for him to play this year with Atlanta? If Bufkin can't stay healthy, I would not totally discount it. Either way, Wallace performed well this summer and earned his new two-way contract.
3. Dylan Windler showed he has a place in the NBA, but it might not be with the Hawks
Windler was signed by the Hawks on a two-way contract towards the end of last season and did get some playing time. He is an effective three-point shooter and showed that this summer and I think he belongs on an NBA roster. The problem is, the Hawks are already in a roster crunch and Winderl is ineligible for a two-way contract. The Hawks need to figure out what to do with their roster and it is entirely possible they find a way to make room for Windler, but he might not have a place in Atlanta.
4. The Hawks have a decision to make for the final two-way spot
NBA teams are allowed to roster 15 players and three two-way contracts. The Hawks have two two-way players already with Seth Lundy and Keaton Wallace, but the third has not yet been announced. It could be someone on the Summer League team like Miles Norris or it could be Nikola Durisic. Whoever it is, the Hawks have a decision in front of them,.
5. Zaccharie Risacher flashed his all-around skills
The No. 1 pick in the draft is expected to be an instant contributor for the Hawks this year and in two games with Atlanta this summer, he showed an all around skill set that could help Atlanta this year either as a starter or off the bench. He displayed good feel for the game, good defense, and he did not turn the ball over. His efficiency and shooting (two strengths of his ahead of the draft) did not show, but Risacher has shown that before in other settings. Given this, he should be able to make a difference for the Hawks this season.