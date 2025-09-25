What Would Be A Realistic Scenario Season for the Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks have one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA this season and are facing high expectations regarding the team's success. One of the main concerns for the Hawks this season is the number of players who aren't under long-term contracts and have a significant stake in the team's future.
However, Atlanta has also been in the headlines for the major moves it made this offseason, both in the draft, via trade, and through free agency. One of the main splash moves the Hawks made this offseason was trading for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is going to be vital in the Hawks' postseason aspirations, as well as Hawks star Trae Young. Young has been in the headlines this offseason because of his contract being in its final year, and the Hawks have yet to offer him an extension, but this season could dictate whether he is offered one or not.
Today, ESPN released the top 50-11 players in the NBA heading into this season, and Young made the list at No. 29. Let's take a look at what they had to say about his ranking:
2024 NBA Rank: 37
Young finished 14th in scoring at 24.2 points per game, his lowest average since his rookie season in 2018-19. But he distributed the ball even better than Nikola Jokic, leading the league in assists with a career-high 11.6 per game. The result was still missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Atlanta got Young more help, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to join Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta could have enough to challenge the Knicks and other contenders for the East crown, especially if Young is ready to lead the Hawks back to the conference finals for the first time since 2021. -- Youngmisuk
Signature stat: Young's 880 assists last season were the most in Hawks history.
Fantasy projection: 24.7 PTS, 11.4 AST, 1.2 STL
Now that we've went through some of the hype and questions surrounding the team, it's time that we start looking into what the realistic expectations for the Hawks are this upcoming season.
1. Hawks Finish Top 5 In The Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference, questions have been raised about several teams, as star players from multiple contending teams either lack talent around them, are injured, or have left the conference. In other words, this leaves the Eastern Conference wide open for a team like Atlanta, which has a strong, experienced core, to finish with a record that solidifies a favorable playoff matchup as a top-five seed. We also have to take into account that the Hawks have a good number of players who have been part of playoff-experienced teams and have been involved in deep playoff runs, which almost certainly helps them win more games and reach the playoffs.
2. Trae Young Makes The All-Star Team
As most people know, Young has been snubbed the last few years from the All-Star Team. This has led to Young being selected through injury replacement in the previous two seasons. However, that does not mean Young hasn't made the All-Star Game through regular voting; in his second and fourth years in the NBA, he was voted as an All-Star starter. What it will likely take for Young to make it as a starter or reserve is consistent and efficient play, which is something he has struggled with over the last few seasons. But with the Eastern Conference open, especially at the point guard position, it is likely that Young will extend his All-Star streak to three years in a row, making him a five-time All-Star.
3. The Young Core Continues To Make Leaps Forward
The young core of this Hawks team comprises several dynamic players who bring diverse skills and excitement to the game. Last season, the Hawks overachieved compared to what most people expected, and when healthy, they were one of the more competitive teams in the Eastern Conference until the second half of the season, when injuries began to take their toll. If the Hawks stay healthy, we can see multiple All-Stars on the Hawks for the first time in over a decade and potentially be finalists for awards.
4. Kristaps Porzingis And Trae Young Earn Contract Extensions
Based on how this roster and conference are constructed, the Hawks' two best players are without question Young and Porzingis. However, what it will likely take to secure these extensions is demonstrating that they can not only win games but also make All-Star appearances and lead deep playoff runs, which is something they are well-positioned to do. With the pick-and-roll action, this duo has a chance to create something special this season, and if they do, there's a high chance that we will see them stay put in Atlanta for seasons to come.