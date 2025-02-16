All Hawks

Where to Watch the 2025 NBA All Star Game: Time, TV Channel and Rosters

Tonight is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Here is all the information you need to know for tonight's game

Feb 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the hoop past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the hoop past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tonight is the culmination of the NBA's All-Star Weekend. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is tonight and there is going to be a new format.

After going through different formats over the years, the All-Star game is going to be trying a four-team format for the first time. Here is an in-depth explainer on how the format is going to work tonight:

"For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.

Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The three analysts made ttheir respective picks for Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft.

The fourth team will be the winning team from the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts, which will be played on Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star 2025. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.

The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000, each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000 and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000."

Here is where you can watch the game:

When: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center --San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and truTV | Streaming: Max

Here are the rosters for tonight's All-Star Game:

Team Shaq

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks (Injured)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahom City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

When it comes to the MVP award, Young is considered a longshot to win tonight's trophy. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Young is listed at +4200 coming into the game tonight. Steph Curry +500) is the favorite, Gilgeous-Alexander (+800), Wembanyama (+800), LeBron James (+850), and Anthony Edwards (+1200) round out the top five.

How will this new format go and will it be one that the NBA wants to keep? That is going to be one of the key questions for tonight and moving forward.

