Which Atlanta Hawk is Most Likely to be Dealt At The Trade Deadline?
Exactly one month from today will be the NBA Trade Deadline and there is still some uncertainity as to what will go down at the deadline. Star players like Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram have been talked about as players who could be dealt, but it could end up just being smaller moves and rotation players that get moved. The Atlanta Hawks could actually be a team to watch. Last season, the Hawks were one of the most talked about teams leading up to the deadline, but there was a different feeling around that team. Whether or not Atlanta is a buyer or a seller at the deadline, this team has young building blocks to lean on going forward, but they have some roster questions that could get answered at the deadline.
The names that have been brought up in trade rumors over the past month or so have been centers Larry Nance and Clint Capela, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic. Both players are on expiring deals and might not be a part of the teams future and Atlanta could look to flip one of them for assets.
In a recent article, ESPN Insiders named Larry Nance as the player to watch on Atlanta ahead of the deadline:
"The Hawks are in a position where they can stay conservative at the deadline and still find themselves avoiding the play-in. If they do look to tweak their roster, Nance's $11.2 million expiring contract has the most value. Before breaking his right hand on Dec. 28, Nance was playing his best basketball, averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds in the previous five games.
One trade that would improve the Hawks' backcourt depth is flipping Nance for Spurs guard Tre Jones. The Hawks rank 24th in turnovers and have allowed the fourth-most points off turnovers per game."
It would surprise nobody if the Hawks moved either Capela or Nance at the deadline and the two areas I would look for the Hawks to try and upgrade at the deadline are backup point guard and backup power forward. While the Hawks still need to figure out their solution at the center in the long term, they are unlikely to find that guy by the deadline. The Hawks have glaring issues at backup point guard and backup power forward and either Nance or Capela could help them find that guy.
