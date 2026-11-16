The Atlanta Hawks have a few unimpressive victories (yes, there are such things) this season, and one of them was last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee got out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter, but the Hawks were the better team in the middle quarters before hanging on in the fourth quarter thanks to some clutch shot-making from CJ McCollum.

But who really stood out in last night's win over the Bucks?

Winners

Corey Kispert

For good reason at times, Corey Kispert draws a lot of ire from Hawks fans because of his lack of defense and his contract, but when he is playing well on offense like he did last night and shooting the ball from three, he is a perfectly fine 10th/11th man off the bench.

When the Hawks are fully healthy, Kispert does not usually get the opportunity to play any longer and the only time he has seen real game action is when Jalen Johnson is injured and he plays the backup power forward spot, which is another discussion entirely.

While the defense was not very good, Kispert scored 14 points off the bench, nearly as much as the rest of the bench combined, and shot 3-for-6 from three. Kispert is an underrated driver to the rim and can take advantage of mismatches if needed. If he plays like this, he can be a regular member of the rotation.

Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu has shaken off his tough start to the season and is playing really good basketball right now. Last night against the combination of Myles Turner and Kel'el Ware, Okongwu scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, giving him another double-double for the season.

Okongwu has been one of the Hawks better players this season since that first stretch of games and if Atlanta keeps getting this version of him, they will keep winning games.

Losers

Jalen Johnson

Was this the worst game of the season for Johnson? No, but that just goes to show how much he has struggled this season, especially when it comes to shooting the basketball.

Johnson ended up with a 14-point, 11 rebound double-double, but he shot 5-for-13 from the field and did not hit a three point shot. He is shooting a career-low 44.1% from the field and a horrific 18.2% from three this season and his struggles have affected the Hawks roster and offense. I think he snaps out of this slump he has been in this season at some point, but in a season where the Hawks are trying to find out if Johnson can be a player they can build around for the future, he is not helping to make his case that he is a championship level player.

Lu Dort

Dort is just not an impactful player for the Atlanta Hawks right now.

Since a 25-point game against the Wizards, in which he hit 5-of-7 three point attempts, Dort has shot 3-for-15 from deep and his defense is not there right now. Last night, Dort was a team worst -17 when on the court, scoring three points and grabbing four rebounds. Dort has not been the impact addition that the Hawks had hoped for when acquiring him, but there is still plenty of season left.