Hawks Player Grades: Corey Kispert Gives Spark Off The Bench, Jalen Johnson Continues to Struggle

Once again, the Atlanta Hawks fell behind early in a game, but this time, they managed to find a way to come back, beating the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

After being embarrassed on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta was down by as many as 22 points against the 1-12 Milwaukee Bucks, who had lost nine in a row coming into the game, but the Hawks surged in the second and third quarters to hang on and snap a brief two-game losing streak.

But who stood out for the Hawks in the win and who came up short?

Starters

Jalen Johnson: C-

Dyson Daniels: B-

Onyeka Okongwu: A-

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B-

CJ McCollum: B+

This was a solid night for the Hawks starters, who all finished with a positive plus/minus for the game.

The shooting struggles continue for Jalen Johnson though. He did not hit a three last night and was 5-for-13 overall. He did have 14 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, but was tied for the team lead in turnovers with four. Johnson has not been able to find his touch yet shooting the basketball and that is one reason the Hawks offense continues to struggle.

Dyson Daniels played the fewest minutes of any of the starters (why that is, I am not sure) and had his usual impact on all aspects of the game. He finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Onyeka Okongwu was fantastic last night for the Hawks and has been playing quite well over the past few weeks. He had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker bounced back from a terrible game against the Bulls and a tough start to this game to finish with 20 points. His three-point shooting was down again, but he found a way to hit clutch buckets and score the basketball.

During close games, the Hawks give the ball to CJ McCollum and let him make plays and that is what they did last night. McCollum was tied for the game lead with 20 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including a clutch bucket to put the Hawks up five with under a minute left. He was in the starting lineup in place of Kingston Flemings and played well.

Bench

Aaron Wiggins: D+

Lu Dort: F

Corey Kipsert: B

Zuby Ejiofor: D+

RayJ Dennis: C

This was a really rough night for the Hawks bench.

Wiggins, who should not be playing nearly the same amount of minutes as Dyson Daniels, has been great this season, but last night was not one of his finer games. He shot 1-for-5 from three and scored just seven points, finishing as a -5 on the court in his minutes.

Dort continues to pile up rough performances. He was a team worst -17 in his 18 minutes of time on the court, scoring three points and grabbing four rebounds. What can the Hawks do if Dort continues to struggle?

Surprisingly, Corey Kispert was the best player off the Hawks bench last night and he is making a case for more playing time. He shot 3-for-6 from three and score 14 points, which makes up for the poor defense that happens when he is on the floor.

Ejiofor got the backup center assignment with Jock Landale missing last night's game and it was an uneven night. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds, as well as being a -11 in his 12 minutes.

The Hawks needed the presence of a point guard last night and called upon two-way contract player RayJ Dennis to play some minutes and there were positives in his nine minutes of action. He had six points and three assists and was the only bench player to finish with a positive plus/minus.