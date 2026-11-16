Hawks rally on the road to defeat Milwaukee: Five Things The Box Score Won't Tell You

It was far from pretty, but the Atlanta Hawks overcame an early deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks to get a win on the road. After a disastrous performance against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it looked like it was going to be more of the same tonight. The Bucks raced out to a 37-18 lead in the first quarter and led by as much as 22 in the first half, but Atlanta grabbed the lead by the end of the first half and then held on despite a rally from Milwaukee in the fourth quarter.

Here is what the box score will tell you and what it won't tell you.

What the Box Score Tells You

Terrible start- Once again, the Hawks found themselves down big to start the game and trailed by 19 at the end of the first quarter. Kyle Kuzma had 12 points for the Bucks and Milwaukee, much like Chicago and other opponents, shot 6-for-11 from three, compared to a 1-for-6 start from three for Atlanta. The Bucks had 12 points off six Hawks turnovers and 13 second chance points compared to zero for Atlanta. Against better teams, you are not coming back from that.

Middle stretch: The Hawks used a 50-21 run that stretched from the second quarter to halfway through the third quarter when it looked like Atlanta was going to run away with it. They were causing turnovers and playing strong defense during that stretch and that helped seal the win.

Second Chance Points: The Bucks killed the Hawks when it came to second chance points. Milwaukee ended the game with 24 second chance points compared to eight for Atlanta. That was one of the biggest advantages the Bucks had against the Hawks.

Bench points: The Bucks bench outplayed the Hawks by a lot on Sunday night. Milwaukee's bench scored 62 points, compared to 34 for Atlanta. Kasparas Jakucionas had 25 for Milwaukee and Gary Trent Jr. had 18, with both players combining for eight of the team's 18 makes from three. Aside from Corey Kispert (yes, really), it was a rough night for the Hawks bench.

What the box score won't tell you

Onyeka Okongwu's clutch mistake: Onyeka Okongwu was terrific tonight for the Hawks, scoring 16 points and pulling in 10 rebounds, but he nearly made a crucial mistake near the end of the game. With the score 109-106, Okongwu blocked a three-point attempt from Trent Jr. with under a minute to ago and Dyson Daniels got the ball and found a wide-open Okongwu going to the basket for an easy layup in transition. The ball fell through his hands, and the ball went back to the Bucks with a chance to tie it. Atlanta prevailed, but with a chance to go up five with under a minute, those types of plays are crucial.

Trusting CJ McCollum: CJ McCollum is not the best player on the Hawks, but he is the one that they trust to get a big shot with the game on the line. After Okongwu turned the ball over, Jakucionas missed a three-point attempt that would have tied the game and then the Hawks, after a timeout, gave the ball to their veteran guard and let him go to work. Mccollum nailed a jumper and put the Bucks away.

Quin Snyder decisions: I feel like I am repeating myself, but Quin Snyder made some truly baffling decisions with the rotations. He only played Dyson Daniels 26 minutes, the only starter to not play more than 30 minutes, and to start the second quarter, he had an all-bench unit out there for Atlanta. Aaron Wiggins has been great for the Hawks this season, but he cannot play nearly the same amount as Daniels, who has been Atlanta's most impactful player, especially on a night when Wiggins was not playing well.

Corey Kispert was the best bench player for Atlanta: The Hawks bench was dreadful vs the Bucks and while they are missing Kingston Flemings and Jock Landale, they have to get better production from Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins. This was another tough outing for Dort.

RayJ Dennis feel for the game: Dennis played less than 10 minutes, but with Flemings not available for the game, it made sense for Snyder to use him, as he is one of the few real point guards on the team. Flemings is one of Atlanta's better passers already, but McCollum and Alexander-Walker are not especially gifted passers as guards and Jalen Johnson is not perfect as a playmaker. Dennis is a talented two-way contract player and has a really strong feel for the game as a passer and distributor.