Atlanta Hawks Cap Space and Draft Picks Heading Into Day Two of Free Agency
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Welcome to day two of free agency.
The Atlanta Hawks have been busy taking care of their own free agents so far this offseason, bringing back CJ McCollum, Mouhamed Gueye, and Jock Landale while also adding at the margins with Aaron Wiggins and Devin Carter in trades, as well as drafting Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar.
That is a lot of moves and the Hawks have a pretty full roster heading into this next wave of free agency. What does the Hawks cap space and draft pick situation look like?
Cap Flexibility
Here is how the Hawks'
financial picture looks as of this morning. They are at $188,757,129 for 15 players, a little more than $12 million shy of the luxury tax:
1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000
2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000
3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000
4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000
5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710
6. Jock Landale- $14,000,000
7. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000
8. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040
9. Buddy Hield- $9,658,536
10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038
11. Kingston Flemings- $7,348,680 (estimate via spotrac)
12. Devin Carter- $5,158,080
13. Zuby Ejiofor- $3,453,360 (estimate via spotrac)
14. Asa Newell- $3,399,480
15. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205
16. Henri Veesaar- TBD
What is not clear right now is what kind of contract Veesaar is going to be on. Will it be a standard contract? Could it be a second round pick exception?
Either way, if Veesaar is not a two-way contract, than the Hawks are going to have to make room for him. If the Hawks are wanting to have Veesaar on something other than a two-way contract and bring Jonathan Kuminga back (yes, that is still a possibility), than they will have to move two players.
As you can see, the Hawks still have some decisions to make with their roster. The candidates most likely to be moved remain Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, or Buddy Hield.
The Hawks have kept their flexibility open, as they are still below the luxury tax line and far below the first apron, where they are hard capped.
Future Draft Picks
It is worth keeping tabs on any teams 1st round draft capital in case they decide to make a move and go for a bigger trade, which I don't think the Hawks are going to do unless the deal was just right for them:
2027
Atlanta owns the least favorable of Milwaukee's/New Orleans first round pick and it is top four protected. If both picks land in the top four, than the Hawks will not have a first round pick. The highest this asset could convey is No. 5.
The Spurs own the Hawks unprotected 2027 1st round pick, the final pick in the deal that landed Atlanta Dejounte Murray in 2022.
2028
The Hawks own the most favorable of ATL and the least favorable of CLE and UTA then other to CLE.
2029-2033
The Hawks control their own draft picks from 2029 to 2033
At one point, the Hawks were at a serious draft pick deficit because of the Murray trade, but now Atlanta is going to be in a more favorable position. When Atlanta is ready to make a move for a win-now star, they are going to have plenty of pick capital at their disposal.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell