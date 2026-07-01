Atlanta Hawks Cap Space and Draft Picks Heading Into Day Two of Free Agency

Welcome to day two of free agency.

The Atlanta Hawks have been busy taking care of their own free agents so far this offseason, bringing back CJ McCollum, Mouhamed Gueye, and Jock Landale while also adding at the margins with Aaron Wiggins and Devin Carter in trades, as well as drafting Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar.

That is a lot of moves and the Hawks have a pretty full roster heading into this next wave of free agency. What does the Hawks cap space and draft pick situation look like?

Cap Flexibility

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is how the Hawks'

financial picture looks as of this morning. They are at $188,757,129 for 15 players, a little more than $12 million shy of the luxury tax:

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Jock Landale- $14,000,000

7. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

8. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

9. Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

11. Kingston Flemings- $7,348,680 (estimate via spotrac)

12. Devin Carter- $5,158,080

13. Zuby Ejiofor- $3,453,360 (estimate via spotrac)

14. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

15. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

16. Henri Veesaar- TBD

What is not clear right now is what kind of contract Veesaar is going to be on. Will it be a standard contract? Could it be a second round pick exception?

Either way, if Veesaar is not a two-way contract, than the Hawks are going to have to make room for him. If the Hawks are wanting to have Veesaar on something other than a two-way contract and bring Jonathan Kuminga back (yes, that is still a possibility), than they will have to move two players.

As you can see, the Hawks still have some decisions to make with their roster. The candidates most likely to be moved remain Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, or Buddy Hield.

The Hawks have kept their flexibility open, as they are still below the luxury tax line and far below the first apron, where they are hard capped.

Future Draft Picks

It is worth keeping tabs on any teams 1st round draft capital in case they decide to make a move and go for a bigger trade, which I don't think the Hawks are going to do unless the deal was just right for them:

2027

Atlanta owns the least favorable of Milwaukee's/New Orleans first round pick and it is top four protected. If both picks land in the top four, than the Hawks will not have a first round pick. The highest this asset could convey is No. 5.

The Spurs own the Hawks unprotected 2027 1st round pick, the final pick in the deal that landed Atlanta Dejounte Murray in 2022.

2028

The Hawks own the most favorable of ATL and the least favorable of CLE and UTA then other to CLE.

2029-2033

The Hawks control their own draft picks from 2029 to 2033

At one point, the Hawks were at a serious draft pick deficit because of the Murray trade, but now Atlanta is going to be in a more favorable position. When Atlanta is ready to make a move for a win-now star, they are going to have plenty of pick capital at their disposal.