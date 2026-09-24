Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks: Updated Look at Every Selection in 2027, 2028 & Beyond

It has been an adventure for Atlanta Hawks draft picks so far this decade.

In the summer of 2022, Atlanta made one of the worst trades in franchise history, sending four first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Dejounte Murray. Murray and Trae Young did not fit together, of course, and the Hawks would trade him to the New Orleans Pelicans just two years later. In that trade, the Hawks gave up a 2023 pick, a first-round swap in 2025 (SAS selected Carter Bryant), a pick swap in 2026 (SAS selected Jayden Quaintance), and the Spurs own Atlanta's 2027 draft choice

After this upcoming draft though, the debt will be paid and Atlanta will be back in control of its picks moving forward and that is going to be key if they want to make a big move to try and jump into championship contention.

Every Atlanta Hawks future draft pick

2027

While Atlanta does not own their own pick in this upcoming draft, they still have a pick and one that could be favorable.

The Hawks are going to get the least favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee's picks, with the caveat being that the pick is top four protected. If both the Bucks and the Pelicans are picking inside the top four, then Atlanta will not have a selection in the 2027 draft.

But the pick could be as high as No. 5. Another downside to this pick is that this draft is not expected to be filled with many star caliber prospects at the top of the draft. That does not mean Atlanta could not find a useful player, but the pick being unable to be in the top four plus the weak draft means this pick is not among the most valuable in the league and if needed, the Hawks could dangle it to try and upgrade their roster at some point this season.

2028

The 2028 draft pick is a little bit complicated.

Atlanta will receive the more favorable of its 2028 first-round pick and the least favorable of Utah and Cleveland's selections.

2029-2033

The Atalnta Hawks own all of their tradeable picks after the 2028 draft.

Given the amount of expiring contracts Atlanta has accumulated, they have the ingredients to be able to make a star trade if needed. That does not mean they will make one this season, but Atlanta is set up well to make a star trade if the opportunity arises.