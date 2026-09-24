Why Kingston Flemings Is A Big Winner From The Hawks Trading Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks traded Ryan Nembhard to the Charlotte Hornets alongside Buddy Hield and cash for Dorian Finney-Smith. This comes after months of speculation that the Hawks had their roster set, and it looked like a potential learning season for Kingston Flemings, as there was a good chance he wouldn't have seen many minutes this season.

For context, Flemings is seen as one of Atlanta's cornerstones for the future, as the Hawks have been looking for a long-term replacement for former franchise point guard Trae Young. However, compared to Young, Flemings isn't getting the keys, along with the pressure to perform at a high level as Young did.

Also, Atlanta decided to bring back veteran point guard CJ McCollum to mentor Flemings this upcoming season. The question is how well Flemings will actually perform in a likely backup role this season, but this trade could actually be a major positive for him.

Let's take a look at how this trade has become a massive win for Flemings and his future.

How has Flemings won big with the recent trade?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Atlanta, they still view this roster as a long-term project rather than a rushed finished product. So, adding someone of the caliber and age of Flemings to this team will give him opportunities to attempt to flourish in a more reserved role with a developmental plan in place.

Some Hawks fans will view this as a bad idea due to the experience the team has already gained from being in playoff contention over the last few seasons. However, Flemings needs all the experience he can get, and the more chances on the court, the fewer potential mistakes in crucial moments down the road.

What I like most is that Flemings will be able to develop winning habits based on where this Hawks team is in its development. They will likely be in important games come spring, despite the rise in competition in the Eastern Conference, which could change how the Hawks' season goes.

Suppose Flemings ended up in a situation where he either rides the bench or starts in a losing situation that could hurt how his game develops. Being on a team like Atlanta also lets him use his key strengths: pushing the pace, putting pressure on the rim, and, at 6-foot-4, seeing over the defense to create easy buckets for his teammates.

Another thing to look forward to is the minutes Flemings could realistically see this season. With McCollum as an older vet, he will likely miss time due to rest or injury, which could lead to a spike in minutes for Flemings and, wishfully, a chance at Rookie of the Year.

We will have to see what the future holds, but this could be significant during Flemings time in Atlanta. It will be interesting to see how well he plays this season to determine whether this was a poor decision by the Hawks' front office.