It has been an offseason of extensions for the Atlanta Hawks. Just a few weeks after Onsi Saleh was promoted to president of basketball operations and given a contract extension, multiple reports have surfaced that the Hawks have extended head coach Quin Snyder's contract as well. This move had been reported as "inevitable" over the past couple of weeks, and now the deal is done.

Per source, the Hawks and Quin Snyder have agreed to a contract extension.



As I've noted many times over the last few weeks, this was a long time coming.



(Will be announced/official later today) — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 8, 2026

While things didn't end the way Snyder or anyone else in the organization wanted to this season, or even go as planned since Quin Snyder's arrival in Atlanta, there is still some reason for optimism in terms of what things can end up being for this franchise moving forward. With the recent extension, it shows that the Atlanta Hawks organization is all in on what Snyder can do in the near future, so in the meantime, let's take a look at the pros and cons of this deal.

Why this works

1. Familiarity

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) talks to head coach Quin Snyder against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The biggest reason for the extension is that Snyder has been coaching the Hawks for three years, and the team has clearly learned his system. While Snyder came into Atlanta to basically help build the Hawks into a contending team during the Trae Young era, things didn't go as expected. This led to Young being moved at the trade deadline.

However, since that era ended, the Hawks have bounced back strongly under Snyder, finishing 20-6 and making the playoffs as a 6th seed. Snyder is going to continue as the coach in Atlanta, and familiarity between coaches and players is something they can build on.

2. Young talent development

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) celebrates with Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) after scoring while being fouled against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of Snyder's biggest attributes is his ability to develop and play young talent right away on competing teams. While in Atlanta, Snyder has allowed many young players, including Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and others, to play heavy minutes for the Hawks despite being super young and unproven at the time.

Snyder's approval of playing young talent has led many of them to develop well and learn to play winning team basketball. T

We've also seen Johnson, Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker go on to win the Most Improved Player Award or make the NBA All-Star Team during Snyder's tenure with Atlanta.

3. Snyder's proven track record

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder addresses the media prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The real reason this could be a solid move is that Snyder has shown he can make young, talented teams work. During his time in Utah, specifically, Snyder led the Jazz to the second round of the NBA Playoffs and the number-one seed in the Western Conference before leaving as the second-most-winning coach in franchise history.

Since coming to Atlanta, he has been expected to recreate the same magic he showed in Utah, and while one can argue he hasn't consistently done so, he's still shown the ability to coach a winning team. With the young talent the Hawks have added and will likely continue to add, it is safe to say that giving Snyder another opportunity with this young team isn't a bad idea.

Why this doesn't work

1. No real translation to winning so far

Nov 6, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks to forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Atlanta, Snyder hasn't exactly been in the best position to change things around and win. As of now, Snyder holds a 133-135 record as the Hawks' head coach, and each season hasn't looked much different in terms of winning games.

There have been questionable rotation decisions, Zaccharie Risacher's lack of development, and the overall record since he took over has not been overwhelming.

The major point that shows the Hawks should be worried is that they lost the last three playoff games against the New York Knicks by blowout margins, with the last one a 51-point home loss in game six.

In due time, we will see how things play out and whether or not this was a good decision by Atlanta to renew Snyder as head coach. It is clear that this organization believes in him, and Onsi Saleh said as much during exit interviews after the playoff loss to the Knicks:

“He has been an unbelievable partner in all of this, and it has been so nice, just having a partner who you're so aligned with. It makes it easy. I understand the types of players that work for him and understand the types of guys that make sense for us as an organization, and we always have healthy dialogue. We talk every day. He's unbelievable.”

This is going to be a big offseason for the Hawks, as they have two draft picks (No. 8 and No. 23) and flexibility to go in multiple directions. Saleh and Snyder are working to build a sustainable contender in Atlanta and that work continues after this contract extension.