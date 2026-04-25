Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage in Game Four of NBA Playoffs First Round vs Knicks

Pregame

It is a big night in Atlanta as the Hawks host the Knicks for game four of the playoffs and Atlanta has a chance to go up 3-1 on the No. 3 seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have won the last two games by just one point each, but each game played out a different way. Atlanta trailed for the majority of game two, but used a great fourth quarter comeback to win the game. In game three, they led for the majority of the way, as much as 18 points, but a poor offensive showing in the fourth quarter allowed the Knicks to get back into the game, but Atlanta held on and got the series lead.

Will the Hawks win tonight and protect home court? Stay tuned in right here for the latest live updates from State Farm Arena.