Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage in Game Two of First Round vs The New York Knicks
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1st Quarter
Pregame
It's almost go time for the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks come into tonight's game vs the New York Knicks looking to tie the series 1-1 and head back to Atlanta with some positive momentum after a disappointing game one defeat.
The Hawks got good news earlier when it was announced that center Onyeka Okongwu was available to play after being listed as questionable with right knee inflammation coming into the game.
The offensive end of the floor has been the biggest problem for the Hawks in their last two games vs the Knicks. Can they find a way to get it going tonight?
We will have everything Hawks related covered for you right here! Follow along and keep track of the Hawks game two matchup against the Knicks.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell