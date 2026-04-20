Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage in Game Two of First Round vs The New York Knicks

1st Quarter

Pregame

It's almost go time for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks come into tonight's game vs the New York Knicks looking to tie the series 1-1 and head back to Atlanta with some positive momentum after a disappointing game one defeat.

The Hawks got good news earlier when it was announced that center Onyeka Okongwu was available to play after being listed as questionable with right knee inflammation coming into the game.

The offensive end of the floor has been the biggest problem for the Hawks in their last two games vs the Knicks. Can they find a way to get it going tonight?

We will have everything Hawks related covered for you right here! Follow along and keep track of the Hawks game two matchup against the Knicks.