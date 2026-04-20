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Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage in Game Two of First Round vs The New York Knicks

Stay locked in right here for live coverage of tonight's game between the Hawks and the Knicks
Jackson Caudell|
Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

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Atlanta Hawks

1st Quarter

Pregame

It's almost go time for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks come into tonight's game vs the New York Knicks looking to tie the series 1-1 and head back to Atlanta with some positive momentum after a disappointing game one defeat.

The Hawks got good news earlier when it was announced that center Onyeka Okongwu was available to play after being listed as questionable with right knee inflammation coming into the game.

The offensive end of the floor has been the biggest problem for the Hawks in their last two games vs the Knicks. Can they find a way to get it going tonight?

We will have everything Hawks related covered for you right here! Follow along and keep track of the Hawks game two matchup against the Knicks.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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