Atlanta Hawks Make Important Decision On Asa Newell's Team Option for Next Season

The Atlanta Hawks announced today that they are going to be picking up the 2027-2028 team option on second-year forward Asa Newell's contract. Newell, the Hawks' first-round pick in the 2025 draft, has played in 47 games (two starts) across two seasons and is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes (53.3 FG%). The second-year forward became the sixth-youngest Hawk in franchise history to record a double-double when he tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds (seven offensive) and one assist on Oct. 25, 2025, against Oklahoma City (20 years, 20 days).

The Hawks have picked up Asa Newell’s third-year option.



Atlanta had until Nov. 2 to make the decision on whether to exercise it.



Newell will make $3.56 million in 2027-28. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 1, 2026

What this means for Atlanta

This was an easy decision for the Hawks. Even if you are skeptical of Newell as an impact player in the NBA, this is a cheap option and he is still a young player with talent and room to grow.

I am curious as to his position on the team moving forward. With Mouhamed Gueye injured and no timetable right now for his recovery, it seemed like a perfect opportunity for Newell to play as the backup power forward and earn minutes in the rotation, but the Hawks have opted to play Lu Dort as the backup four instead of Newell, likely because of defensive concerns.

When Jock Landale was injured early in last night's loss to the Pelicans, Newell got to play his first real minutes of this regular season and played reasonably well. He finished with 13 points and four rebounds, but did shoot just 1-for-6 from three. If Landale continues to be out, will Newell be in the rotation or will Atlanta turn to Ejiofor instead?

Not only that, but the Hawks also drafted Zuby Ejiofor in the first round of this past year's draft. Over the long-term, I am interested to see if the Hawks opt to keep Gueye, Newell, and Ejiofor on the team together, as they overlap with each other in terms of skillsets.

When looking ahead to the contracts the Hawks have on the books for next season, Atlanta has a load of cap space they could use, unless they opt to make a trade during the season using the expiring contracts they have. Here is the outlook for next season now that Newell's contract has been guaranteed:

Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

Onyeka Okongwu-$16,880,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker-$15,161,800

Corey Kispert- $13,025,000

Aaron Wiggins- $8,168,226

Kingston Flemings- $7,716,120

Zuby Ejiofor- $3,626,160

Asa Newell- $3,560,880

Henri Veesaar-$2,294,370

That is $125,432,556 committed to 10 players.

Newell has not had a chance to play a big role for Atlanta yet, but given the cheap value of the deal and how young he is, this was a no-brainer.