Atlanta Hawks New Broadcast Plan For The 2026-2027 Season Is A Huge Win For Fans

The Atlanta Hawks had been broadcasting their games on Fanduel Sports Network, but with Man Street Sports Groups (which owned Fanduel Sports Network) shutting down its NBA and NHL operations, where the Hawks were going to have their games broadcast was an open question that had yet to have an answer until today.

Gray Media and the Atlanta Hawks announced a partnership that will bring all non-nationally televised Atlanta Hawks regular-season games to Gray Media's Atlanta broadcast television station WANF (Atlanta News First) and Peachtree Sports Network during the 2026–27 NBA season.

Watching Hawks basketball has never been easier‼️



Every non-nationally televised game is FREE on @ATLNewsFirst 🍑 📺



Learn more: https://t.co/7TpPtNudp4 pic.twitter.com/JbFMelIo6b — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2026

What does this mean?

This is huge news for Hawks fans, who know where they are going to be able to watch their team this season. It is going to be free for fans in market to be able to watch their favorite team, while out fans who are out of market are going to have to rely on the NBA's League Pass to continue watching the Hawks, but that is not anything new.

Here is where WANF is going to be available for Hawks fans:

Xfinity

Spectrum

DirecTV

DISH Network

YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Fubo

The news release that was sent out also noted that ray Media stations in Albany (WALB), Augusta (WRDW), Columbus (WTVM), Macon (WPGA), and Savannah (WTOC) will also carry games on their local stations.

Three preseason games are also going to be broadcast.

Things were up in the air in terms of what the Hawks were going to have to do to have their games broadcast and it should be noted that nothing has been said for seasons beyond 2026-2027. That will be something to monitor moving forward, but this is an undeniable win for fans in Atlanta, who will now be able to watch the Hawks in every game this season.

Atlanta has had a quiet offseason in terms of the moves they have made, but this is still going to be a team looking to get back to the playoffs for consecutive seasons. The Hawks rode a 20-6 record after the All-Star Break to get into the top six of the Eastern Conference, where they lost to the NBA champion New York Knicks in six games, though they can say they were the only team in the NBA playoffs to beat the Knicks more than once.

Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, and Onyeka Okongwu are back, and Atlanta has three exciting new rookies (led by No. 8 overall pick Kingston Flemings) that they are going to be introducing for the first time.

Atlanta has a young team that fans are going to love and now they will have a place to watch them for free. Big win for the fans and big win for the team.