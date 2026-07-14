Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Atlanta Hawks Top 10 Players

The Atlanta Hawks have had a quiet offseason, and we are going to have to wait and see if that approach is going to keep them in the playoffs next season.

There were some that wondered if the Hawks, who finished the season 20-6 after the All-Star Break and became the only team that beat the Knicks multiple times in a playoff series, would push some of their chips in and try to go for it in the Eastern Conference next season. Atlanta's front office did not see the right opportunity for them to make a big move, and they instead focused on moves to retain key players, while making moves to hopefully improve their depth.

So how do these moves impact their rotation? Here is how I think the top of the rotation looks as of right now:

Starters:

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F/G- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Key Reserves

G- Kingston Flemings

G/F- Aaron Wiggins

C- Jock Landale

F- Mouhamed Gueye

F- Zaccharie Risacher

The starters are set in stone, barring a major move that shakes up the Hawks roster, but the bench is probably still a work in progress and could be fluid throughout the season. It is also worth noting that the Hawks have 16 players on their roster right now, which they will have to trim to 15 before the start of the regular season.

McCollum is back on a one-year deal and should remain a veteran presence for Atlanta and a key shotmaker in halfcourt settings. He had clutch moments in the playoffs and can still score at a pretty high level for someone who is entering their age 35 season.

Alexander-Walker won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award after having the best season of his career and after a dud of a playoff series, he is out to prove last season was no fluke.

Daniels is one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders and is one of the team's most important players. He rebounds well and can get to the rim, but has to shoot the ball better and be more aggressive in general on offense if he wants to take the next steps as a player.

Last season went about as well as it could have for Jalen Johnson. He stayed healthy, made his first All-Star team, and made third team All-NBA, while finishing fifth in the NBA in assists. He also had a rough playoff series, but if he can make another leap as a player, the Hawks can return to the postseason.

Onyeka Okongwu made huge strides as a shooter and is an important rebounder and team defender for Atlanta. Not having to play heavy minutes would do wonders for Okongwu and Jock Landale's health is going to be key.

The bench is where things get interesting.

Landale is without a doubt going to be the backup center after securing $14 million for a one-year contract. Atlanta missed him in the playoffs, and his shooting, as well as his physicality, is something they need behind Okongwu if they are going to succeed.

Wiggins was a great addition for Atlanta and only cost them a pair of second round picks. He is a versatile, though not elite, defender and is a very good shooter. He is a lock to be a nightly fixture in the rotation.

I think that after the showing he has had at Summer League, Flemings is set to be the backup point guard, where I think he will play around 15-17 minutes to begin the year and possibly add to his workload as the season progresses.

One of Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, or Zuby Ejiofor is going to be a main backup in the frontcourt. I lean towards Gueye due to his experience and defensive ability, but Ejiofor has been fantastic in Summer League, while Newell is a player Atlanta is excited about.

Risacher, assuming he is still on the team, is going to be given every opportunity to be a part of this rotation. Nothing is guaranteed though and if the Hawks were able to bring back Jonathan Kuminga, his minutes are not as certain.

Is there anyone else who could crack the Top 10?

Ejiofor has impressed enough in Summer League to warrant a mention. Is Newell ready for a bigger role in year two?

If Buddy Hield and Corey Kispert are still on the roster by the time the season rolls around, they could earn minutes on certain nights, but given the Hawks preference for defense, they might be on the back of the roster.

Atlanta traded for Devin Carter, who has real defensive strengths, but has not been able to stay healthy and has not contributed much on the offensive end. He could work his way into the rotation and is one to keep an eye on as a reclamation project of sorts.